Technology News

Musk-Inspired Memecoin ‘Grok’ Sees Quick Rise and Fall Amid Scam Suspicions: Details

Musk, as of now, has not addressed anything related to the Grok cryptocurrency.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 November 2023 14:46 IST
Musk-Inspired Memecoin ‘Grok’ Sees Quick Rise and Fall Amid Scam Suspicions: Details

Photo Credit: Reuters

Grok’s all-time high was recorded at $0.027 (roughly Rs. 2.25) on November 13

Highlights
  • Memecoins are inspired by hyped up buzzwords or memes
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin are examples of memecoins
  • Grok memecoin’s developer community remains anonymous
Advertisement

Elon Musk's new project called ‘Grok', that is essentially an AI chatbot service with a more humorous and uncensored approach as compared to other chatbots, has begun rolling out. As excitement about Grok bubbled up on social media, a memecoin project of the same name made a splash into the digital assets market. With a Musk-inspired branding and arriving at a time when the crypto market is at its highest valuation this year, the memecoin was quick to garner acceptance from the crypto community only for its fame to fizzle almost as soon as it formed.

At the time of writing, Grok was trading at $0.011880 (roughly Rs. 0.99) as per CoinMarketCap.

In the last few hours, the value of Grok tokens clocked a sharp decline of 70 percent. It happened after blockchain analyst who goes by the username of @zachxbt on X claimed that the social media accounts and websites related to Grok were repurposed from old crypto projects.

Later, @zachxbt also pointed out that the developer team behind Grok transferred roughly $1.7 million (roughly Rs. 14 crore) worth tokens to a burn address that would increase the token's rarity quotient and make it more enticing to investors.

As soon as this news began spreading, floodgates of rumours and suspicions about Grok being a scam coin opened on social media. The altcoin's valuation that had reportedly touched the mark of $160 million (roughly Rs. 1,331 crore) earlier this week, is currently valued at merely over $92 million (roughly Rs. 772 crore).

Members of the crypto community are warning each other about making careful investment decisions around newly emerging and hyped cryptocurrencies like Grok.

Musk started rolling out GrokAI on November 5 and on the same day, this crypto project made its debut on social media. Memecoin traders were quick to hop onboard the hyped altcoin and within one week, the value of Grok recorded continuous spike. Its all-time high was recorded at $0.027 (roughly Rs. 2.25) on November 13.

Musk, as of now, has not addressed anything related to the Grok cryptocurrency.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Grok, Memecoin, Elon Musk
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Google Said to be In Talks to Invest in AI Chatbot Startup Character.AI

Related Stories

Musk-Inspired Memecoin ‘Grok’ Sees Quick Rise and Fall Amid Scam Suspicions: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Camera Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Oppo Reno 11 Series Launch Timeline, Renders, Specifications Leaked
  3. Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Debut as First Phones With MediaTek’s Latest SoC
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Renders Suggest Familiar Design: See Here
  5. Vivo Watch 3 With eSIM, BlueOS Launched at This Price
  6. Oppo A2 With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Goes Official: See Price
  7. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Now Available in This New Colour Variant: See Price
  8. Realme GT 5 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Will Go Official in November
  9. Samsung Galaxy M44 Specifications Revealed via Official Listing
  10. OnePlus Watch 2 Renders Surface Online; Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Sues Scammers Over Fake Bard AI Chatbot That Downloads Malware
  2. Vi Teases Arrival of 5G Network in Select Locations in Pune and Delhi
  3. Musk-Inspired Memecoin ‘Grok’ Sees Quick Rise and Fall Amid Scam Suspicions: Details
  4. Google Said to be In Talks to Invest in AI Chatbot Startup Character.AI
  5. Samsung One UI 6 Rollout Plan for Galaxy Phones Revealed, Here's the Roadmap
  6. Apple to Allow Users in the EU to Sideload iPhone Apps in H1 2024: Gurman
  7. Honor 100 Series Launch Date Set for November 23; Said to Offer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  8. The Game Awards 2023 Nominees Announced: Baldur’s Gate 3, Alan Wake 2 Lead the Pack
  9. Realme GT 5 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 1TB Storage Confirmed to Launch in November
  10. WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Chat Feature for Less Disruptive Group Calls: How It Works
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »