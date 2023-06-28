Technology News

EU Set to Take Next Steps for Launch of Digital Euro, Will Publish Proposal for Legal Framework

Digital euro enthusiasts say it will complement cash and ensure the ECB does not leave a gap that could be filled by private players.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 28 June 2023 14:54 IST
EU Set to Take Next Steps for Launch of Digital Euro, Will Publish Proposal for Legal Framework

Photo Credit: Reuters

Digital euro will be granted 'legal tender' status

Highlights
  • ECB has said it will not control or track the digital euro spending
  • Digital euro is expected to be available from 2027 onwards
  • ECB President Christine Lagarde suggested the idea in 2020

The EU will take the next crucial step on Wednesday towards launching a digital version of the euro, a controversial project that has come under attack from the public, politicians and banks before it even exists.

From China to the United States, Jamaica to Japan, dozens of central banks worldwide are exploring or have already put in place digital currencies as electronic payments dominate the way people spend their money and cash usage dwindles.

The move to create a digital version of the single currency began in 2020 when European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde suggested the idea and the Frankfurt-based body launched a public consultation.

Digital euro enthusiasts say it will complement cash and ensure the ECB does not leave a gap that could be filled by private, usually non-European, players and other central banks.

Critics question the need for a digital euro and banks warn of major risks, while the ECB's own study found the public was concerned over payment privacy.

"If we are just duplicating the existing payment infrastructure with the digital euro, that is not a good enough business case. For the time being, the digital euro seems to be a solution in search of a problem," German MEP Markus Ferber told AFP.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, will publish a proposal on Wednesday that will be the legal foundation on which the ECB could launch a digital euro.

The final law must be backed by the EU's 27 member states and the European Parliament.

The ECB is set to give the formal green light to a digital euro in October and the expectation is that it will be available from 2027 onwards.

Benefits 'outweigh' costs

According to a draft proposal seen by AFP, the commission noted the digital euro's "long-term benefits... outweigh its costs" and warned, "the costs of no action can potentially be very large".

The currency would be available for individuals living in the euro area and visitors.

Lagarde argued in March during a panel event that the digital currency was important for resilience and to "safeguard European payment autonomy".

Many of the means of payment are "not necessarily European", she noted, adding it was "very unhealthy to rely on one single source of payment".

US giants Visa and Mastercard currently dominate the global card payment market.

Her comments are in line with the EU's greater focus on bringing production to Europe or nearer to the bloc and moving away from relying on third countries.

Others argue, however, the EU's plans spell trouble, especially for banks.

The European Banking Federation (EBF) warned in March of the "significant risk for banks" because of the potential for bank runs as customers could hold their funds in digital euro accounts and wallets, moving them away from the banks' balance sheets.

The draft proposal includes a provision that will limit how much money people can keep in digital euros -- ECB officials have suggested a cap of EUR 3,000 (roughly Rs. 2,69,500).

The commission also said the digital currency would be granted "legal tender" status, meaning it must be accepted as payment.

There will be exceptions including for small businesses that do not accept any form of digital payment, according to the draft proposal.

Privacy concerns

The ECB has a difficult battle to win over Europeans. A public consultation showed that the number one priority when it comes to the digital euro is privacy.

To calm people's fears, the ECB has stressed it would not attempt to control how people can spend digital currency or use it for surveillance, as critics claim is the case in China.

"The ECB would not set any limitations on where, when or to whom people can pay with a digital euro," ECB executive board member Fabio Panetta said in January.

In the draft text, the commission said the digital euro "will be designed so as to minimise the processing of personal data by payment services providers" and the ECB.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: EU, Digital Euro, digital currency, European Union, European Central Bank, European Commission, ECB President, Christine Lagarde, European Parliament
SYKY Launches New Incubator for Web3 Fashion Designing, First Batch Has Ten Artists

Related Stories

EU Set to Take Next Steps for Launch of Digital Euro, Will Publish Proposal for Legal Framework
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 India Variants RAM, Camera Specifications Tipped: See Here
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale Kicks Off on July 15: Here’s What to Expect
  3. Moto G14 Spotted on TDRA Certification Site: Details
  4. Realme Narzo 60 Series With Curved Display to Launch in India on This Date
  5. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3, and Nord Buds 2R to Launch in India on This Date
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price in India Tipped: Check Here
  7. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Variant Camera Details Revealed: Check Here
  8. Pixel 7a Said to Lower Refresh Rate in Bright Sunlight, but There's a Fix
  9. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Will be Launched in India on This Date
  10. Amazon, Flipkart Invited to Join ONDC, Says Network's CEO
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 40 Price in India Accidentally Revealed on Amazon Ahead of July 3 Launch
  2. Redmi Watch 3 Active Officially Unveiled; Will Sport 1.83-Inch LCD Display: All Details
  3. Among Us Animated Series in Development at CBS Studios With Infinity Train Creator Owen Dennis
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Leaked Renders Hint at Design Similar to Galaxy A54 5G: Details
  5. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 India Dates Announced; Event to See Over 45,000 New Product Launches
  6. EU Set to Take Next Steps for Launch of Digital Euro, Will Publish Proposal for Legal Framework
  7. SYKY Launches New Incubator for Web3 Fashion Designing, First Batch Has Ten Artists
  8. Google Cuts Staff at Waze as It Merges Mapping App's Advertising System With Google Ads Technology
  9. Noise ColorFit Vision 3 Smartwatch With Always-On Display, Bluetooth 5.3 Launched in India: Price, Features
  10. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G India Price Revealed on Amazon; Teased to Get 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.