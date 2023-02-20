Technology News

EU's Pending Banking Law Calls for Fast-Track Crypto Capital Rules for Banks

Parliament, EU states have equal say on the banking law and are due to start negotiating the final text, which could include provisions on cryptoassets.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 February 2023 22:18 IST
EU's Pending Banking Law Calls for Fast-Track Crypto Capital Rules for Banks

EU could either propose a new law or expand the banking law it is now finalising

Highlights
  • Basel's standards are applied in the EU with a law
  • A separate draft law would not be forthcoming until the end of 2023
  • It could also be useful to mandate EBA, in cooperation with ESMA

Tough capital rules for banks holding cryptoassets must be fast-tracked in the European Union's pending banking law if Europe wants to avoid missing a globally-agreed deadline, the bloc's executive has said.

The global Basel Committee of banking regulators from the world's main financial centres has set a January 2025 deadline for implementing capital requirements for banks' exposures to cryptoassets such as stablecoins and bitcoin.

"For the time being, banks have very low crypto-asset exposures and only a limited involvement in providing crypto-asset-related services," the European Commission said in an informal discussion paper seen by Reuters.

"Banks have expressed interest in trading crypto-assets on behalf of their clients and to provide crypto-assets-related services."

Basel's standards are applied in the EU with a law, and a delay could mean that banks have to wait longer to enter the cryptomarket as separate EU rules for trading cryptoassets come into force in 2024.

To enforce Basel's crypto rules, the EU could either propose a new law, or expand the banking law it is now finalising as called for by the European Parliament.

Parliament and EU states have equal say on the banking law and are due to start negotiating the final text, which could include the provisions on cryptoassets, the paper said.

This would give banks clarity on their requirements for crypto-asset exposures and would ensure that risks stemming from these are adequately addressed, the Commission paper said.

"From an international perspective, it would also allow the EU to fully align itself with the implementation deadline agreed on at Basel level."

A separate draft law would not be forthcoming until the end of 2023 at the earliest, the paper said. Parliament goes to the polls mid-2024, making it harder to approve a new law in time for 2025.

The Commission paper also suggests that the bloc's European Banking Authority (EBA) could coordinate with the EU's securities watchdog ESMA to ensure that cryptoassets are properly categorised.

Basel has set punitive capital charges on unbacked crypto currencies like bitcoin, and less conservative charges on stablecoins, which are backed by an asset or fiat currency.

It could also be useful to mandate EBA, in cooperation with ESMA, to maintain a list of how existing cryptoassets are categorised, the paper said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023
 

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Cryptoassets, cryptocurrency, EU, stablecoins, bitcoin
Get Ready to Upgrade With Great Deals at JioMart's Mobiles & Electronics Fest!
Featured video of the day
Interview With the Heads of the Xiaomi-Leica Partnership

Related Stories

EU's Pending Banking Law Calls for Fast-Track Crypto Capital Rules for Banks
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Fire-Boltt Blizzard Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Unveiled in India
  2. Realme GT 3 Variant With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Said to Launch This Year
  3. JioCinema to Stream IPL 2023 in Ultra-HD 4K Resolution for Free: Details
  4. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Don’t Support the Latest 5G Standard: Report
  5. Vivo V27 Series India Launch Set for This Date; Specifications Teased
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Is Getting the One UI 5.1 Update: Report
  7. Poco F4 MIUI 14 Update Brings Jio 5G Support: All Details
  8. India, Singapore to Link Digital Payments for Cross-Border Transactions
  9. Lava Yuva 2 Pro Available for Purchase Ahead of Official Launch: Report
  10. Why Ola Electric Is Set to Invest $900 Million in Tamil Nadu
#Latest Stories
  1. EU's Pending Banking Law Calls for Fast-Track Crypto Capital Rules for Banks
  2. Lies of P Sets August Release Window, Drops New Trailer
  3. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Don’t Support the Latest 5G Standard: Report
  4. Fiat-Crypto Transactions' Completion Depends on Geology, Type, Size: Report
  5. New Oppo Smartphone With Design Similar to Oppo Reno 8T 5G Reportedly Enters Testing in India
  6. Lava Yuva 2 Pro With 5,000mAh Battery Reportedly Available Offline Ahead of Official Launch: Report
  7. Diablo IV Open Beta Begins in March, Blizzard Confirms: Details
  8. JioCinema to Stream IPL 2023 in Ultra-HD 4K Resolution for Free in 12 Languages: All Details
  9. Language Models Like ChatGPT Could Be Plagiarising in More Ways Than Just ‘Copy-Paste’, Say Researchers
  10. TRAI to Bring Consultation Paper on Digital Inclusion, Will Focus on Devices, Connectivity, Literacy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.