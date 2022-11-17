Technology News
loading

FTX Collapse: Temasek Writes Down $275 Million Investment in Fallen Crypto Firm Ahead of Bankruptcy Proceedings

FTX's other backers such as SoftBank's Vision Fund and Sequoia Capital have also marked down their investment to zero after its collapse last week.

By Reuters |  Updated: 17 November 2022 11:07 IST
FTX Collapse: Temasek Writes Down $275 Million Investment in Fallen Crypto Firm Ahead of Bankruptcy Proceedings

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Art Rachen

Temasek said it currently had no direct exposure in cryptocurrencies

Highlights
  • FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11
  • SoftBank, Sequoia Capital have also marked down investment to zero
  • Temasek had invested $210 million for minority 1 percent stake in FTX

Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings said it would write down the value of its entire investment of $275 million (roughly Rs. 2,240 crore) in collapsed crypto currency exchange FTX, in the latest move by FTX's investors.

"In view of FTX's financial position, we have decided to write down our full investment in FTX, irrespective of the outcome of FTX's bankruptcy protection filing," Temasek said in a detailed statement on Thursday.

FTX's other backers such as SoftBank Group's Vision Fund and Sequoia Capital have also marked down their investment to zero after FTX, founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, filed for bankruptcy protection in the US last week in the highest-profile crypto blowup to date.

Temasek said it had invested $210 million (roughly 1,700 crore) for a minority stake of about 1 percent in FTX International, and $65 million (roughly Rs. 530 crore) for a minority stake of about 1.5 percent in FTX US, across two funding rounds from October 2021 to January 2022.

"The cost of our investment in FTX was 0.09 percent of our net portfolio value of $294.3 billion (roughly Rs. 24,00,350 crore) as of 31 March 2022," it said.

Temasek said its early stage investments made up about 6 percent of its total portfolio.

It said the thesis for its funding of FTX was to invest in a leading digital asset exchange that would provide it with "protocol agnostic and market neutral exposure" to crypto markets with a fee income model and no trading or balance sheet risk.

Temasek said it currently had no direct exposure in cryptocurrencies.

It said it had conducted an extensive due diligence process on FTX from February to October 2021, during which it had reviewed FTX's audited financial statement, which showed it to be profitable.

"It is apparent from this investment that perhaps our belief in the actions, judgment and leadership of Sam Bankman-Fried, formed from our interactions with him and views expressed in our discussions with others, would appear to have been misplaced," it said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Temasek, FTX, Softbank, Sequoia Capital, cryptocurency
Oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Date Set for November 24, Specifications Teased
Vivo X90 Series to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, Live Images Leaked Ahead of Launch
Featured video of the day
Exclusive Interview With Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Meta

Related Stories

FTX Collapse: Temasek Writes Down $275 Million Investment in Fallen Crypto Firm Ahead of Bankruptcy Proceedings
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Series With USB Type-C to Offer Improved Transfer Speeds: Kuo
  2. Mobile Industry Agrees for Phased Rollout of Uniform Device Chargers in India
  3. Elon Musk to Find New Leader to Run Twitter, Jack Dorsey Says No
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Review: The Complete Package?
  5. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Defends $56 Billion Pay Package in Court
  6. Amazon Laid Off Devices Unit Staff, Including Retail and HR, Amid Job Cuts
  7. Google Pixel Fold First Look Leaked, Expected to Launch in May 2023
  8. Vivo V21s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC Launched: Details
  9. Vivo X90 Series to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, Live Images Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Seemingly Working on End-to-End Encryption for Direct Messages, Elon Musk Teases Confirmation
  2. OnePlus 11 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Report
  3. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max With USB Type-C to Offer Improved Transfer Speeds: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Abu Dhabi Regulators Pick Blockchain to Accelerate Speed of Judicial Processes
  5. Moto X40 Confirmed to Pack New Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: All Details
  6. Elon Musk Defends $56 Billion Salary, Says Some Tesla Decisions Made Without Board Nod
  7. Xbox November Update Lets You Join Discord Voice Channels Directly From Console
  8. Coinbase CFO Says Full Contagion of FTX Bankruptcy Yet to Be Revealed: Report
  9. Activision Blizzard to Suspend China Game Services After NetEase Licenses End in January
  10. Gemini Outage: Crypto Exchange Recovers After Major Disruption Affecting Trading Services, Withdrawals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.