Oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Date Set for November 24, Specifications Teased

Oppo Reno 9 and Oppo Reno 9 Pro are teased to pack 4,500mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 17 November 2022 10:51 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

Oppo Reno 9 series smartphones will be offered in three colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 9 series includes three smartphones
  • They are seen with a hole-punch display
  • Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ will carry 4,700mAh battery

Oppo Reno 9 series is all set to launch on November 24. Oppo, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the new Reno series smartphones in China on Thursday. It has also shared videos and posters on the Chinese microblogging platform, revealing the design and few specifications of the devices. The Oppo Reno 9 will debut alongside Reno 9 Pro and Reno 9 Pro+ models. The upcoming phones are teased to feature a dual rear camera unit and are confirmed to include the MariSilicon X imaging neural processing unit (NPU). They are confirmed to be offered in three colour options.

The Chinese smartphone brand via multiple posts on Weibo confirmed the arrival of the Oppo Reno 9 series in China. The launch event will be held on November 24 at 2.30pm local time (12:00pm IST).

The teasers suggest that Oppo Reno 9 series will have a hole punch display design and dual rear camera unit. It is confirmed to include the MariSilicon X imaging neural processing unit (NPU) as well. A dedicated microsite on Oppo's China website is also teasing the specifications of the devices ahead of debut in the country. All three models are confirmed to be offered in three different colour options.

As per the microsite, the vanilla Oppo Reno 9 will pack 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and will weigh 174 grams. The Oppo Reno 9 Pro, in contrast, is teased to pack up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The regular model and the Oppo Reno 9 Pro will come with a 4,500mAh battery and 7.19mm thickness.

The Oppo 9 Pro+, on the other hand, will come with 7.99mm thickness. It is teased to pack up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will feature a 4,700mAh battery, the microsite reveals.

The Oppo Reno 9 series will succeed the company's Reno 8 smartphone lineup that was launched earlier this year.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Oppo Reno 9, Oppo Reno 9 Specifications, Oppo Reno 9 Series, Oppo Reno 9 Pro, Oppo, Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus
Nithya P Nair
