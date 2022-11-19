Technology News
loading

FTX Fires Three Top Executives Including Co-Founder Gary Wang: Report

FTX filed for bankruptcy protection last week and former Wall Street trader Sam Bankman-Fried resigned as chief executive.

By Reuters |  Updated: 19 November 2022 10:46 IST
FTX Fires Three Top Executives Including Co-Founder Gary Wang: Report

The US bankruptcy proceedings involve multiple FTX group companies

Highlights
  • FTX filed for bankruptcy protection last week
  • The company had come under some regulatory oversight
  • Several crypto firms have since been bracing for the fallout

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which recently filed for US bankruptcy court protection, has fired three of its top executives, including co-founder Gary Wang, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing an FTX spokeswoman.

The other fired executives were engineering director Nishad Singh and Caroline Ellison, who ran FTX's trading arm Alameda Research, the newspaper said.

FTX did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

The crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy protection last week and former Wall Street trader Sam Bankman-Fried resigned as chief executive after the rival exchange Binance walked away from a proposed acquisition.

The US bankruptcy proceedings involve multiple FTX group companies with more than 1,00,000, and possibly over 1 million, creditors.

According to interviews with several people close to Bankman-Fried and company communications not previously reported, the company had been secretly taking risks with customer funds to prop up a trading firm owned by Bankman-Fried, which led to the company's collapse.

The company had come under some regulatory oversight through the dozens of licenses it picked up via its many acquisitions. But that did not protect its customers and investors, who now face losses totaling billions of dollars.

Several crypto firms have since been bracing for the fallout from the FTX collapse, with many counting their exposure in millions to the beleaguered exchange.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FTX, Cryptocurrency
Elon Musk Begins Twitter Poll on Donald Trump’s Account Reinstating
Featured video of the day
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro: Hit or Miss?

Related Stories

FTX Fires Three Top Executives Including Co-Founder Gary Wang: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Binance CEO Takes Jibe at India’s Tax Regime, Says Business Not Viable
  2. How to Find the Nearest Airtel Store Online
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Review: It's Something
  4. Stellantis Pauses Paid Advertisements on Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover
  5. The 8 Biggest WhatsApp Features Introduced in 2018
  6. Google Rolls Out Live View in Maps While Adding New Search Features
  7. How WhatsApp May Make Recording, Sending Videos Easier on Android
  8. WhatsApp Business Now Lets Users Search, Chat and Shop Products on the App
  9. Zomato Co-Founder Mohit Gupta Exits Company
  10. Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones With ANC Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. FTX Fires Three Top Executives Including Co-Founder Gary Wang: Report
  2. Elon Musk Begins Twitter Poll on Donald Trump’s Account Reinstating
  3. Elon Musk Reinstates Some Banned Twitter Accounts, No Decision on Donald Trump Yet
  4. FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried's Public Remarks Pose Challenge for His Lawyers
  5. WhatsApp Business Now Lets Users Search, Chat and Shop Products on the App
  6. Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill Lets Easy Cross-Border Data Transfer, to Act as Relief for Big Tech
  7. Telegram-Designed TON Ecosystem Gains $10 Million Support From Market Maker DWF Labs
  8. Paytm's Parent Firm share Ended 1 Percent Higher Day After Falling Sharply
  9. Analytics Firm Chainalysis Among FTX's Long List of Creditors, Reveals Court Filing
  10. AIIMS Delhi to Go Fully Digital From April 2023; Will Accept Smartcards, UPI Payments
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.