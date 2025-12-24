Technology News
Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked as Tipster Reveals Retail Box Ahead of Launch on January 6

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will go on sale in India via Flipkart and the company's website.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 December 2025 18:28 IST
Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked as Tipster Reveals Retail Box Ahead of Launch on January 6

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will feature a square-shaped triple rear camera module

Highlights
  • Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will sport triple rear cameras
  • Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will carry a 200-megapixel main camera
  • The company has yet to confirm the India pricing
Realme 16 Pro+ 5G price in India has surfaced online weeks before its India launch, which is scheduled to take place on January 6, 2026. However, the leaked prices are from the phone's retail box, which means that the final price could be slightly lower. The handset is set to be unveiled in the country as part of the Realme 16 Pro series, which will include the Realme 16 Pro 5G and the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. The smartphones are confirmed to be available in the country via the company website and an e-commerce platform in two India-exclusive colourways.

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Price in India, Specifications (Expected)

Tech blogger Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) leaked images of the retail box of the upcoming Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, revealing its price in India, its dimensions, and display size. The phone is expected to be priced at Rs. 43,999 in India. It's worth noting that the box price is typically higher than the retail price of smartphones in India. Moreover, the tech firm is expected to announce introductory bank offers, further bringing down its effective price in the country.

The purported retail box of the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G also shows that the handset will measure 162.5x76.3x8.5mm in dimensions, while weighing about 203g. Further, the box mentions that the smartphone will sport a 17.27cm display, which converts to about 6.8 inches.

We already know that the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will launch in India on January 6, 2026 in India at 12pm. The handset will be available in the country via Flipkart and the Realme's online store. The company will equip its upcoming phone with a LumaColor Image-powered 200-megapixel Portrait Master primary rear camera. Realme has collaborated with the Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa to design the entire lineup.

The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will launch with the new 'Urban Wild' design. It will be offered in India in Master Gold and Master Grey colourways. Additionally, it is confirmed to go on sale in India-exclusive Camellia Pink and Orchid Purple colourways. It will be powered by an unspecified Snapdragon chip, which is claimed to be more powerful than Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

Further reading: Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G, Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G Price in India, Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G Specifications, Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G India Launch, Realme
The Best Game We Reviewed in 2025: Why Death Stranding 2 Is a Masterpiece for a Fractured World

