Rajini Gaang OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Rajini Gaang is a Tamil horror-comedy that is set to drop on the digital screens very soon. The film explores themes of horror, comedy, and drama.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 December 2025 22:15 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Experience horror-comedy as a couple’s life spirals after the wife’s terrifying possession

Highlights
  • Rajini Gaang is a Tamil Horror-Comedy Film
  • It follows the journey of a couple where the wife gets possessed by a spi
  • Streaming begins tonight, only on Prime Video
Written and directed by M. Ramesh Baarathi, Rajini Gaang is a Tamil horror-comedy film that is set to release soon on digital screens. It revolves around a couple who elope to get married, relying on a stolen sacred necklace. However, later, as the wife gets possessed by the spirit of Ponnarasi, the situation begins to turn horrific. That's when Rajini, along with his friends, learns about the secret behind the necklace and uncovers shocking truths about the spirit of Ponnarasi.

When and Where to Watch Rajini Gaang

This film will be out tonight only on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Rajini Gaang

This horror-comedy follows Rajini and Myna, two young lovers, who elope to get married. However, in a rush, Rajini steals a Thaali (Mangalsutra), unaware of the sinister force it holds. As they get married, Myna's behavior becomes strange and aggressive. Only then, Rajini learns that Myna has been possessed by a spirit of Ponnarasi. Now, he, along with his friends, must navigate his way to get rid of the spirit. While he embarks on a journey to secure Myna from the spirit, he uncovers shocking truths about the ghost and her past. The film is a perfect mix of horror, comedy, and drama.

Cast and Crew of Rajini Gaang

This film stars Dwiwika, Munishkanth, Rajini Kiishen, Motta Rajendran, and more in the key roles. This horror-comedy has been produced by Rajini Kiishen, C.S. Padamchand, and C. Ariyant Raaj, while the music composer is M.S. Jones Rupert.

Reception of Rajini Gaang

The film was theatrically released on November 27th, 2025, where it did blockbuster business at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 8.6/10.

 

