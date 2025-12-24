Technology News
  Magnetic Control of Lithium Enables Safer, High Capacity "Dream Battery" Without Explosion Risk

Magnetic Control of Lithium Enables Safer, High-Capacity “Dream Battery” Without Explosion Risk

POSTECH develops magnetic lithium control for safer, high-capacity batteries without dendrites.

Updated: 24 December 2025 22:45 IST
Magnetic Control of Lithium Enables Safer, High-Capacity “Dream Battery” Without Explosion Risk

Photo Credit: POSTECH

A magnetic field aligns lithium ions in the hybrid anode, preventing dendrite formation in batteries

Highlights
  • Magnetic lithium control prevents dendrite formation, boosting safety
  • The hybrid anode enables four times higher energy than graphite
  • Stable cycling with over 300 charge–discharge cycles demonstrated
A new-generation battery that can store much more energy while reducing the risk of fire and explosion has been unveiled by researchers at POSTECH. The researchers combined a hybrid anode with the external magnetic field to regulate lithium-ion flow, which eventually restrained half of the dendrites in lithium metal electrodes — making them safe enough for practical applications. The "magneto-conversion" approach allows lithium to be deposited uniformly onto the anode, improving safety and efficiency. These batteries could address range limitations for electric vehicles while also maintaining excellent cycling stability over time and thus move the world closer to its energy storage goals for transportation as well as the grid.

Magnetic Field Boosts Lithium-Ion Battery Safety and Capacity with Hybrid Manganese Ferrite Anodes

According to an Energy & Environmental Science report, the POSTECH team led by Professor Won Bae Kim applied a magnetic field to ferromagnetic manganese ferrite anodes. The field aligns nanoparticles inside the electrode, dispersing lithium ions uniformly across the surface. This prevents dendrites, needle-like lithium structures that can pierce separators and trigger fires, from forming, while storing lithium both within the oxide matrix and as surface metal, resulting in a hybrid storage system.
This method boosts battery capacity fourfold over graphite, maintains over 99% efficiency for 300+ cycles, with Lorentz force enhancing safety and performance.

Magnetic Control Strategy Paves Way for Safer, High-Capacity Lithium-Metal Batteries

This is a next-gen battery solution that addresses the challenges of high-capacity lithium metal storage and safe and stable cycling by inhibiting dendrite formation.


Professor Won Bae Kim mentioned that the magneto-conversion method might be used to develop safer and long-lasting lithium-metal batteries. The new technique, he stated, “addresses both instability and dendrite formation, enabling high-capacity charging for the first time in a future battery."

 



Magnetic Control of Lithium Enables Safer, High-Capacity “Dream Battery” Without Explosion Risk
