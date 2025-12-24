Technology News
Apple's Foldable iPhone Seen in Leaked Renders With Pixel Fold-Like Design, Minimal Crease

The iPhone Fold is rumoured to come with dual rear cameras and dual selfie shooters.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 24 December 2025 16:13 IST
The iPhone Fold is expected to be Apple's first-ever foldable smartphone

Highlights
  • The iPhone Fold is tipped to use a wide, book-style design
  • Its proportions may closely resemble the Google Pixel Fold
  • Apple may use liquid metal hinges to reduce visible creasing
Apple has been rumoured to be developing a foldable iPhone for years now. Leaks have suggested that the purported handset could finally see the light of day in 2026. According to a recent YouTube video involving a breakdown of its CAD renders, the book-style foldable, ubiquitously known as the iPhone Fold, could adopt a wide-display design. While it may lean closer to the Google Pixel Fold's proportions, the iPhone Fold could feature a noticeably minimal screen crease.

iPhone Fold Design Renders

According to a FrontPageTech video on YouTube, CAD renders of the iPhone Fold reveal a large internal display and a compact external screen. It appears identical to the design of the Google Pixel Fold. Meanwhile, tipster Ice Universe claims that the only difference between the purported iPhone and the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Wide Fold will be the R-angle. While the Samsung handset appears to be square, the purported iPhone may be more rounded.

The FPT video suggests that the iPhone Fold will sport a 5.5-inch outer screen and a 7.8-inch inner display. For comparison, the Samsung Wide Fold is expected to have a 5.35-inch inner display and a 7.58-inch outer screen, which is nearly identical to the rumoured Apple handset.

Apple's foldable phone is expected to measure 9mm in thickness when folded and 4.5mm when unfolded, which is similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7's 8.9mm (folded) and 4.2mm (unfolded) thickness. These figures, however, make the iPhone Fold considerably slimmer than the Pixel Fold, which measures 12.1mm (folded) and 5.8m (unfolded).

The iPhone Fold is also rumoured to have minimal crease around the hinge area, which most foldable makers struggle with. But unlike some of the other foldable phones in the market, the foldable iPhone appears to have a flatter surface with a less pronounced crease.

As per Jon Prosser of FPT, the iPhone Fold may use a combination of a pressure-dispersing metal plate, liquid metal in the hinge, and an in-cell touch panel to hide the crease lines while still maintaining accurate touch response.

The iPhone Fold is rumoured to come with dual rear cameras and dual selfie shooters. The purported handset could be powered by the A20 Pro chipset fabricated on a 2nm node, paired with the tech giant's proprietary C2 modem. It is expected to have Touch ID for biometric security, which may be integrated into the power button.

Further reading: iPhone Fold, iPhone Fold Leak, iPhone Fold Launch, iPhone Fold Specifications, iPhone, Apple
