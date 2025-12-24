Technology News
De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Release Update: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More

De De Pyaar De 2 is a romance comedy film that has finally completed its theatrical run. The film is set to land on OTT soon.

Updated: 24 December 2025 22:00 IST
De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Release Update: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More

Photo Credit: Netflix

Join Ashish’s journey as ego and age-gap battles test his path to love

Highlights
  • De De Pyaar De 2 is a romance comedy film
  • It stars Ajay Devgan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles
  • Streaming is expected to land in January 2026
\One of the most anticipated Ajay Devgan romance comedy films, De De Pyar De 2, has finally completed its theatrical run. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film is now ready to make its digital debut soon. It continues from Ashish and Ayesha's romance, where the duo will try to get the approval from Ayesha's family. As he visits her parents, the real chaos begins. Now, he must prove his worth and impress them to bridge the gap between his age and the love he holds.

When and Where to Watch De De Pyaar De 2

This film will reportedly drop somewhere in the month of January, in 2026. Furthermore, the streaming platform is tentatively Netflix; however, the confirmations are still awaited.

Official Trailer and Plot of De De Pyaar De 2

This romantic comedy film revolves around Ashish (Played by Ajay Devgan), who is in love with Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh). With a massive age gap between the two, Ashish visits Ayesha's parents to seek their approval for the relationship. However, both Rakesh (R. Madhavan) and Anju (Gautami Kapoor), although progressive, get stunned by the age difference, and only then, the ultimate clash between ego and age begin. Also, Ayesh's parents enlist a young man to impress Ayesha. Now, Ashish must navigate his way to prove his worth and love.

Cast and Crew of De De Pyaar De 2

Written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan, this film stars Ajay Devgan, Rakul Preet Singh, R. Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, Jaaved Jaffari, and Meezan Jafri in the key roles. The film's cinematography has been done by Sudhir K. Chaudhary, while Chetan Solanki is the editor.

Reception of De De Pyaar De 2

The film was theatrically released on November 14th, 2025, where it received an outstanding response. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.8/10.

 

De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Release Update: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
