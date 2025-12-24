Technology News
Baahubali: The Epic Now Available for Streaming Online: Everything You Need to Know

Baahubali: The Epic (2025) is the re-release edition of the globally acclaimed Baahubali saga.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 December 2025 21:45 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Highlights
  • Baahubali: The Epic 2025 unites both films in one grand re-release today
  • Enhanced visuals and powerful sound revive the legendary Mahishmati
  • Prabhas leads a stellar cast directed by SS Rajamouli in the 2025 epic
Baahubali the Epic is a 2025 edition which is going to re-release from the S. S. Rajamouli's direction. It is in two parts and Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. There is a combination of continuous journey which represents the grand saga of Mahishmati in the storytelling approach. The movie adjoins the legacy of the previous released Baahubali with highly upgraded scenes and sound. This gives audience a renewed and great large screen experience. Baahubali is a great mythological movie to watch if you are that buff.

When and Where to Watch

This is going to be on OTT, Netflix India in different languages from this christmas, December 25, 2025. The viewers can see it online after haing subscription to it.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer gives the highlights of the groundbreaking scenes on a large scale. There are high octane scenes that made this franchise loved internationally. Enhanced sound and powerful editing gives it iconic moments which tells about the royal battles in an epic manner. The story moves in a way that the viewers learn the royal lineage and he discovers the truth about his father. Amarendra Baahubali is a noble prince who gets decepted by the conspiracies of the palace. When Mahendra sets out to reclaim the kingdom of Mahishmati from Bhallaladeva, the story explores the theme of loyalty, courage and sacrifice along with undeniable fate.

Cast and Crew

The movie features various actors starring from Prabhas, Rana Duggabati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and others. The other supporting actors are Ramya Krishnan and Nassar. S.S. Rajamouli has directed the epic.

Reception

This has been well receptive by the audience since it was released in theatres and now there is a high buzz on social media about the epic. It has an IMDb rating of 8.6.

 

