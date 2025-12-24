Technology News
English Edition

Vritta OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Directed by Likith Kumar, Vritta is a Kannada psychological thriller film that is set to drop soon on the OTT platform.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 December 2025 22:33 IST
Vritta OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Photo Credit: ZEE5

Witness a psychological thriller where a struggling man’s journey becomes a desperate fight for survival

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vritta is a Psychological thriller Kannada film
  • It has been directed by Likith Kumar
  • Streaming begins on Dec 25th, 2025, only on Zee 5
Advertisement

Vritta is a Kannada-language psychological thriller film that has been written and directed by Likith Kumar. The film revolves around a financially broke man who is being troubled by the moneylenders, and receives an offer of a loan from an unknown man who resides in a remote village. Upon receiving the offer, he embarks on a journey that leads to a dense forest. However, a sudden accident turns this journey into a hunt for survival. The film then explores his past traumas and the fight for survival.

When and Where to Watch Vritta

This film will drop on December 25, 2025, only on Zee5. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Vritta

The film follows Siddharth (Played by Maahir Mohiuddin), a financially struggling man, who has been in debt and is being troubled by the moneylenders. But things take a turn when he is offered a loan by a mysterious man from a remote village, where he must put his home as collateral. The mystery then begins when he accepts the offer and embarks on a journey towards the forest. His world turns upside down when he is struck by an accident that leaves him trapped under dangerous circumstances. Now, he must navigate his way out to survival, where he will be confronted by past traumas, his distant relationships with family, and his pregnant wife.

Cast and Crew of Vritta

Written by Yogesh Gowda, Raghu Niduvalli, and Shankar Raman S., the film stars Maahir Mohiuddin in the lead role, supported by Chaithra J. Achar, Master Anurag, Prabhu Srinivas, and more. The music composition has been delivered by M.G. Antony and S. Hari Krishanth.

Reception of Vritta

The film was theatrically released on August 1st, 2025, where it received a remarkable response. The IMDb rating of the film is 8.0/10.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vritta, thriller film, Kannada psychological, Zee5, OTT platform
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Red Magic 11 Air Launch Confirmed; Tipster Hints at Presence of Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip
Rajini Gaang OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
Vritta OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Retail Box Reveals Price in India Weeks Before Launch
  2. iPhone Fold Seen in Leaked Renders With Pixel-Fold Like Design
  3. OnePlus Nord 6 Visits Certification Website, Could Launch Soon
  4. De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Release: Know Everything About This Ajay Devgan Starrer Romance Comed
  5. Red Magic 11 Air Launch Confirmed; Could Feature This Snapdragon Chip
  6. Why Apple Might Pay a 230 Percent Premium for iPhone 17 Pro RAM in 2026
#Latest Stories
  1. Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Shows Wobbling Jets in Rare Sun-Facing Tail, Surprising Astronomers
  2. Magnetic Control of Lithium Enables Safer, High-Capacity “Dream Battery” Without Explosion Risk
  3. Vritta OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  4. Rajini Gaang OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  5. De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Release Update: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
  6. Baahubali: The Epic Now Available for Streaming Online: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Global Warming May Overshoot and Trigger the Next Ice Age, Say Scientists
  8. Weapons OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Paradise (2024) Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  10. Red Magic 11 Air Launch Confirmed; Tipster Hints at Presence of Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »