Vritta is a Kannada-language psychological thriller film that has been written and directed by Likith Kumar. The film revolves around a financially broke man who is being troubled by the moneylenders, and receives an offer of a loan from an unknown man who resides in a remote village. Upon receiving the offer, he embarks on a journey that leads to a dense forest. However, a sudden accident turns this journey into a hunt for survival. The film then explores his past traumas and the fight for survival.

When and Where to Watch Vritta

This film will drop on December 25, 2025, only on Zee5. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Vritta

The film follows Siddharth (Played by Maahir Mohiuddin), a financially struggling man, who has been in debt and is being troubled by the moneylenders. But things take a turn when he is offered a loan by a mysterious man from a remote village, where he must put his home as collateral. The mystery then begins when he accepts the offer and embarks on a journey towards the forest. His world turns upside down when he is struck by an accident that leaves him trapped under dangerous circumstances. Now, he must navigate his way out to survival, where he will be confronted by past traumas, his distant relationships with family, and his pregnant wife.

Cast and Crew of Vritta

Written by Yogesh Gowda, Raghu Niduvalli, and Shankar Raman S., the film stars Maahir Mohiuddin in the lead role, supported by Chaithra J. Achar, Master Anurag, Prabhu Srinivas, and more. The music composition has been delivered by M.G. Antony and S. Hari Krishanth.

Reception of Vritta

The film was theatrically released on August 1st, 2025, where it received a remarkable response. The IMDb rating of the film is 8.0/10.