Technology News

Gucci’s Vault Material NFT Holders Can Now Swap Tokens for Physical Products: Details

The sales of NFTs rose by a massive 117 percent in February 2023.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 July 2023 17:12 IST
Gucci’s Vault Material NFT Holders Can Now Swap Tokens for Physical Products: Details

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Gucci

Louis Vuitton and Ralph Lauren are also experimenting with NFTs

Highlights
  • Gucci is adding a twist to brand’s connection with NFTs
  • Holders of Gucci Material Vault NFTs to get these physical rewards
  • Gucci had released this NFT collection last year

With the existing industries seeking a refreshment in their current ways of sales and customer engagement, Web3 elements like NFTs and the metaverse are emerging as interesting options to explore. Gucci, the Italian luxury line of bags, shoes, and apparel, that had already taken its first steps into Web3 with NFTs, is now set to give its NFT holders quite the pleasant surprise. The approach that Gucci is taking with its fresh initiative, is novel and could be the start of a new trend for its competitors to try.

Gucci is reportedly letting the holders of its Vault Material NFTs swap their digital token with a limited-edition physical product, like a purse or a wallet at no additional cost. Last year, the Gucci Vault Material NFTs were distributed to the holders of Gucci's ‘Holy Grail' NFT collection as an extra reward.

These Vault Material NFTs were mysteriously airdropped by Gucci into the wallets of those who owned a collectible from its Holy Grail collection.

Soon after, these NFTs began to appear on sale on the OpenSea NFT marketplace flaunting a prince point of $600 (roughly Rs. 49,000) per NFT.

For months, receivers and buyers of Gucci's Vault Material NFTs had been wondering if these NFTs accounted for something, and now they have their answers.

This initiative by this vintage, high-end brand could elevate the level of bond that luxury brands share with the NFT sector. Up until now, labels like Louis Vuitton, Dolce & Gabbana, and Ralph Lauren among others have released NFT collections, but none of them have given their NFT holders a chance to swap their digital collectibles for physical luxury products.

However, the overall NFT sector has recorded a slump in sales these recent months. Owing to back-to-back interest rate hikes in the US as well as regularity uncertainty shadowing the global Web3 sector, investors exited in plenty, negatively impacting the digital assets sector.

Sales of NFTs rose by a massive 117 percent in February 2023. Around March, the valuation of the global NFT market climbed to its nine-month high since June last year to over $2 billion (roughly Rs. 17,200 crore).

The March dip in the crypto sector however, triggered by bank failures in the US and recession, ended up pulling down the NFT sector along as well. Around 5.8 million total NFTs were reportedly sold in March compared to almost 6.5 million NFTs in February.

Despite the element of volatility attached closely to the sector of NFTs, big brands have not been shying away from engaging with the Web3 community via NFTs.

As of August last year, it was estimated that a total of $260 million (roughly Rs. 2,074 crore) were collectively bagged by high-end luxury brands including Nike, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana with the sales of their NFT pieces last year.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Gucci, NFTs
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Vivo V29 5G Design, Colour Option Teased in Promotional Video; Could Launch Soon
Tecno Pova 5 Series LED Arc Interface Teased Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Gucci’s Vault Material NFT Holders Can Now Swap Tokens for Physical Products: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Available at This Discounted Price via Flipkart
  2. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped
  3. Oppo K11 5G Goes Official With 100W Fast Charging Support: See Price
  4. Sony WF-1000XM5 Earphones With Dynamic Driver X Launched at This Price
  5. Apple Aims to Ship 85 Million iPhone 15 Units in 2023, in Line With Last Year
  6. Redmi 12 Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  7. Vivo V29 5G Design Officially Teased; Could Debut Soon
  8. Moto G14 Will Be Launched in India on This Date: See Colour Options
  9. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G Teased to Debut in India Soon With 6,000mAh Battery
  10. iOS 16.6 and macOS 13.5 Updates Released: Why You Should Update Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Laptop With Two 13.3-Inch 2.8K OLED Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Spotify Active Monthly Users Grows to 551 Million, Premium Subscriptions Rise 17 Percent in Second Quarter
  3. ISRO Successfully Completes Fifth Orbit-Raising Manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft
  4. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: How to Watch Samsung's Launch Event and What to Expect
  5. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G India Launch Confirmed, Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Teased
  6. Middle Eastern Crypto Exchange Rain Grabs License to Handle Assets in UAE
  7. Tecno Pova 5 Series LED Arc Interface Teased Ahead of Launch
  8. Gucci’s Vault Material NFT Holders Can Now Swap Tokens for Physical Products: Details
  9. Oppo K11 5G With Snapdragon 782G SoC, 100W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Vivo V29 5G Design, Colour Option Teased in Promotional Video; Could Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.