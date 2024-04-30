Technology News

Poco F6 Global Variant Spotted on Geekbench; May Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC

Poco F6 is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Turbo 3.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 April 2024 12:59 IST
Poco F6 Global Variant Spotted on Geekbench; May Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Turbo 3 comes in in Ice Titanium, Green Blade, and Mo Jing (black) colour options

Highlights
  • Poco F6 is expected to get a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The handset is likley to ship with Android 14-based HyperOS
  • The Poco F6 may support 90W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Poco F6 is expected to launch later this year as a successor to the Poco F5 5G, that was unveiled in May 2023. Previous reports have claimed that the Poco F6 could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 3, which was introduced in China earlier in April. The handset has also appeared on several certification sites over the past few weeks. Now, the purported Poco F6 has been spotted on a benchmarking website.

A Poco phone with model number 24069PC21G has been spotted on the Geekbench website, said to be the Poco F6. The phone has scored 1,884 and 4,799 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The listing shows that the handset will support 12GB of RAM and ship with Android 14-based HyperOS. 

The 'G' in the model number of the Poco F6 suggests that it could be the global variant. The octa-core Qualcomm chipset on the phone is listed to have a clock speed of 3.01GHz. It is expected to be the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, which is likely to be paired with an Adreno 735 GPU.

A recent report claims that the Poco F6 will likely be equipped with a dual rear camera unit that could include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor paired with an ultrawide lens. The report adds that the phone is expected to get LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. It is also likely to feature an AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The Poco F6 with model number 24069PC21I was also recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing, suggesting an imminent India launch.

Since the Poco F6 is expected to be a rebadged version of the Redmi Turbo 3, it is expected to offer similar design elements and key features. The Poco phone may sport a 6.7-inch 120Hz 1.5K OLED display, a 20-megapixel selfie shooter, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco F5 5G

Poco F5 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor for the price
  • Excellent gaming performance
  • Vibrant display
  • Good battery life
  • Slim design
  • Bad
  • Lacks a premium feel
  • Average selfie, ultra-wide cameras
  • Bloatware and notification spam in MIUI
Read detailed Poco F5 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Poco F6, Poco F6 launch, Poco F6 specifications, Poco F6 series, Poco, Redmi Turbo 3, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Android 15 Could Reintroduce Lock Screen Widgets With a Tweak to At a Glance: Report
UK’s Cashaa to Expand its Multifunctional Crypto Wallet Service in India: Details

Related Stories

Poco F6 Global Variant Spotted on Geekbench; May Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 to Get a Limited Period Rs. 20,000 Discount in India
  2. iPhone 14 Listed With Discounted Price on Flipkart, Now Starts at Rs. 54,999
  3. Amazon Great Summer Sale to Start on May 2; Discounts, Bank Offers Teased
  4. Tesla Clears Key Regulatory Hurdles for Self-Driving in China During Musk Visit
  5. Samsung Galaxy F55 5G India Launch Confirmed, to Get Vegan Leather Finish
  6. Poco F6 Launch Imminent as Global Variant Spotted on Geekbench
  7. Huawei Watch Fit 3 Leaked Design Renders Resemble Apple Watch
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit Balance Smartwatch Gets New AI-Powered Features With Zepp OS 3.5 Update
  2. OnePlus Nord 4 With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC Shows Up on Geekbench, Other Certification Sites
  3. Poco F6 Global Variant Spotted on Geekbench; May Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  4. UK’s Cashaa to Expand its Multifunctional Crypto Wallet Service in India: Details
  5. Android 15 Could Reintroduce Lock Screen Widgets With a Tweak to At a Glance: Report
  6. Huawei Watch Fit 3 Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked; Appears Similar to Apple Watch
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Price in India to Be Discounted to as Low as Rs. 44,999 Later This Week
  8. iPhone 16 Series Leaked Images Reveal Display Sizes, Camera Alignment
  9. iPhone 14, iPhone 12 Price in India Discounted on Flipkart Ahead of Big Saving Days Sale
  10. Google RealFill, an AI-Powered Generative Image Completion Model, Spotted in Trademark Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »