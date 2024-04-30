Poco F6 is expected to launch later this year as a successor to the Poco F5 5G, that was unveiled in May 2023. Previous reports have claimed that the Poco F6 could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 3, which was introduced in China earlier in April. The handset has also appeared on several certification sites over the past few weeks. Now, the purported Poco F6 has been spotted on a benchmarking website.

A Poco phone with model number 24069PC21G has been spotted on the Geekbench website, said to be the Poco F6. The phone has scored 1,884 and 4,799 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The listing shows that the handset will support 12GB of RAM and ship with Android 14-based HyperOS.

The 'G' in the model number of the Poco F6 suggests that it could be the global variant. The octa-core Qualcomm chipset on the phone is listed to have a clock speed of 3.01GHz. It is expected to be the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, which is likely to be paired with an Adreno 735 GPU.

A recent report claims that the Poco F6 will likely be equipped with a dual rear camera unit that could include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor paired with an ultrawide lens. The report adds that the phone is expected to get LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. It is also likely to feature an AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The Poco F6 with model number 24069PC21I was also recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing, suggesting an imminent India launch.

Since the Poco F6 is expected to be a rebadged version of the Redmi Turbo 3, it is expected to offer similar design elements and key features. The Poco phone may sport a 6.7-inch 120Hz 1.5K OLED display, a 20-megapixel selfie shooter, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging.

