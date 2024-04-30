Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are all set to hit the Indian market next week. The new audio devices will be available for purchase in the country through Flipkart. The Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ were launched in select global markets earlier this month alongside the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. They feature dynamic active noise cancellation (ANC) and have Hi-Res Audio certifications. Both Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ support wireless charging and have a water-repellent design.

The launch of Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ is scheduled to take place on May 9 at 12:00pm IST. Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite on its website to tease the arrival of new Motorola earphones.

Motorola has teamed up with Bose for the audio features of the new Buds series. The Moto Buds are confirmed to be available in Coral Peach, Glacier Blue, Kiwi Green, and Starlight Blue colour options in India. Meanwhile, the Moto Buds+ are teased to be offered in Beach Sand and Forest Grey colourways.

As per the microsite, the Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ have Hi-Res Audio certification and a triple microphone system. The Moto Buds feature a 12.4mm dynamic driver and provide ANC feature to reduce external noise by up to 50dB. They have a triple microphone system and are claimed to deliver up to 42 hours of total playback time.

On the other hand, the Moto Buds+ are teased to have dual dynamic drivers with 11mm woofers and 6mm tweeters. They support up to 46dB ANC and are said to deliver up to 38 hours of total battery life on a single charge. They have an IP54 rated build, wireless charging, and support Dolby Head Tracking.

Price details of the Indian variants are not known at this moment. In Europe, the Moto Buds are priced at EUR 59 (roughly Rs. 5,200), whereas the Moto Buds+ carry a price tag of EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,300).

