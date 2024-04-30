Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Moto Buds, Moto Buds+ India Launch Date Set for May 9, Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Moto Buds, Moto Buds+ India Launch Date Set for May 9, Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Moto Buds+ will be offered in Beach Sand and Forest Grey colourways.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 April 2024 19:49 IST
Moto Buds, Moto Buds+ India Launch Date Set for May 9, Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ have Hi-Res Audio certification

Highlights
  • Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ were launched in select global markets earlier
  • They have ANC feature
  • Motorola has teamed up with Bose for the audio features of Buds series
Advertisement

Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are all set to hit the Indian market next week. The new audio devices will be available for purchase in the country through Flipkart. The Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ were launched in select global markets earlier this month alongside the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. They feature dynamic active noise cancellation (ANC) and have Hi-Res Audio certifications. Both Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ support wireless charging and have a water-repellent design.

The launch of Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ is scheduled to take place on May 9 at 12:00pm IST. Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite on its website to tease the arrival of new Motorola earphones.

Motorola has teamed up with Bose for the audio features of the new Buds series. The Moto Buds are confirmed to be available in Coral Peach, Glacier Blue, Kiwi Green, and Starlight Blue colour options in India. Meanwhile, the Moto Buds+ are teased to be offered in Beach Sand and Forest Grey colourways.

As per the microsite, the Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ have Hi-Res Audio certification and a triple microphone system. The Moto Buds feature a 12.4mm dynamic driver and provide ANC feature to reduce external noise by up to 50dB. They have a triple microphone system and are claimed to deliver up to 42 hours of total playback time.

On the other hand, the Moto Buds+ are teased to have dual dynamic drivers with 11mm woofers and 6mm tweeters. They support up to 46dB ANC and are said to deliver up to 38 hours of total battery life on a single charge. They have an IP54 rated build, wireless charging, and support Dolby Head Tracking.

Price details of the Indian variants are not known at this moment. In Europe, the Moto Buds are priced at EUR 59 (roughly Rs. 5,200), whereas the Moto Buds+ carry a price tag of EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,300).

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Moto Buds, Moto Buds Plus, Moto Buds Specifications, Moto Buds Plus Specifications, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Circle to Search Could Soon Support Split Screen Mode on Pixel Phones: Report

Related Stories

Moto Buds, Moto Buds+ India Launch Date Set for May 9, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 to Get a Limited Period Rs. 20,000 Discount in India
  2. Poco X6 Pro, Poco X6 Neo and More Poco Phones Discounted: See Offers
  3. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Amazon Great Summer Sale: OnePlus 12, Nord CE 4 and More Get Discounts
  5. Poco F6 Launch Imminent as Global Variant Spotted on Geekbench
  6. reMarkable 2 Review
  7. Google Play Store Bans Millions of Apps, Sues Developers for Fraud
  8. Huawei Watch Fit 3 Leaked Design Renders Resemble Apple Watch
  9. OnePlus Nord 4 With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC Shows Up on Geekbench
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto Buds, Moto Buds+ India Launch Date Set for May 9, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  2. Circle to Search Could Soon Support Split Screen Mode on Pixel Phones: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Price in India, RAM, Storage Options Leaked Online
  4. IIT Madras Moves Student Election Voting to Blockchain, Identifies Challenges
  5. Apple Vision Pro 2 Will Reportedly Not Arrive Before the End of 2026
  6. OnePlus 12, Nord CE 4 and More OnePlus Phones Available at Lowered Prices During Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024
  7. Poco X6 Series and More Poco Phones Discounted Ahead of Amazon, Flipkart Sale in India: See Offers
  8. Google Pixel 8, Nothing Phone 2, Pixel 7a Discounted Prices Revealed Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale
  9. OneAIChat Unveils Multimodal AI Aggregator Platform With GPT-4, Gemini and Other Models
  10. OpenAI Signs Deal With Financial Times to Use Its Content for Training AI Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »