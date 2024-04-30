Technology News

Apple Vision Pro 2 Will Reportedly Not Arrive Before the End of 2026

As per the report, Apple is currently working to bring the Vision Pro to international markets.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 April 2024 16:56 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

China is reported to be the first international market to get the Apple Vision Pro

  • A cheaper version of the Apple Vision Pro is said to be in the works
  • Apple might introduce visionOS 2.0 update later this year
  • Reportedly, Apple is struggling to bring down the price of Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro went on sale in February 2024. The mixed-reality headset is still available only in the US, but the company plans to make it available in the international markets. However, amid the expansion development of the Cupertino-based tech giant's newest product, it seems its successor is nowhere in sight. A new report claims that the Apple Vision Pro 2 is not in the company's plans till the end of 2026. Notably, CEO Tim Cook recently confirmed that the mixed-reality headset will be made available in China in 2024.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported in his Power On newsletter that Apple's roadmap for the Vision Pro for the next two years does not include introducing another headset into the market. This corroborates Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's claims in February in a Medium post, where the analyst said the Vision Pro 2 will not enter mass production before 2027. If the reports are to be believed, the tech giant could take as long as three years before thinking about another augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) focused product.

This does not mean Apple does not have a roadmap for the Vision Pro. As per Gurman, the company has three clear priorities right now. The first is market expansion. Despite being launched, the mixed-reality headset is only available in the US at the moment. China appears to be the first one on the list as Cook has already confirmed its launch there. Other regions could see the introduction of the headset in 2025. However, it seems the tech giant is keeping a conservative view of the units it will be able to sell as it has reportedly cut orders for the Apple Vision Pro from a "market consensus" of 700,000 to 800,000 units to 400,000 to 450,000 units.

Another agenda for the company is to bring an update to the existing operating system for the mixed-reality headset. As per the report, Apple will release visionOS 2.0 update later this year. However, the update is not expected to make any revolutionary changes to the way the device works. It will still be interesting to see any new features the company adds. Notably, the Vision Pro is rumoured to get new AI features with the update to its operating system.

The final target is developing a cheaper version of the headset, claimed Gurman. The company is said to be focused on launching a cheaper version of the Vision Pro before planning a successor. However, there is a challenge. As per the report, Apple is struggling to bring down the price and does not have a concrete plan to achieve this goal.

