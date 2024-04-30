Poco has announced discounts on several of its phones in India ahead of upcoming Amazon and Flipkart sales. There will be discounts of up to Rs. 4,000 apart from bank offers and coupons applicable on particular platforms. The discounts will be available from May 1 to May 10, the company confirmed. This will encompass the e-commerce sales scheduled to go live in the country. The Amazon Great Summer Sale will start on May 2, as will Flipkart's Big Saving Days.

Poco X6 Neo 5G

The Poco X6 Neo 5G, priced at Rs. 15,999 at launch for the 8GB RAM and 128GB option, will be available at Rs. 13,999 during the upcoming sale. The 12GB + 256GB variant was unveiled at Rs. 17,999 and will be available at Rs. 14,999.



It comes with a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a 108-megapixel dual rear camera system, and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It gets a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

Buy at: Rs. 13,999 for 8GB + 128GB option (MRP: Rs. 15,999); Rs. 14,999 for 12GB + 256GB option (MRP: Rs. 17,999) via Flipkart and Amazon.

Poco X6 Pro 5G

The Poco X6 Pro is down Rs. 4,000 from its launch price. The base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs. 22,999, down from Rs. 26,999. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 512GB variant will be available at Rs. 24,999, down from Rs. 28,999.

Offered in Poco Yellow, Racing Grey, and Spectre Black colours, the Poco X6 Pro 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, a 6.67-inch 120Hz 1.5K display, a 64-megapixel triple rear camera unit, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Buy at: Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option (MRP: Rs. 26,999); Rs. 24,999 for the 12GB + 512GB option (MRP: Rs. 28,999) via Flipkart and Amazon.

Poco X6 5G

The Poco X6 5G will also be available with a Rs. 4,000 discount. The 8GB + 256GB variant will be available at Rs. 17,999 instead of the launch price of Rs. 21,999. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants, priced at Rs. 23,999, and Rs. 24,999, respectively, at launch, will be available at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 20,000, respectively.

Buy at: Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option (MRP: Rs. 21,999); Rs. 19,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option (MRP: Rs. 23,999); Rs. 20,000 for the 12GB + 512GB option (MPR: Rs.24,999 ) via Flipkart and Amazon.

Poco M6 5G

The base 4GB + 128GB option of the Poco M6 5G was priced at Rs. 10,499 during launch, while the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants were listed at Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 13,499, respectively. The Poco M6 5G Airtel Prepaid Bundle is marked at Rs. 10,499.

During the sale, the Airtel Bundle of the Poco M6 5G is getting a discount of Rs. 2,750, bringing down its effective price to Rs. 7,749. The 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants are set to get Rs. 2,200 off on the marked price and can be bought at Rs. 8,299 and Rs. 9,299, respectively. The top variant of the Poco M6 5G with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will get Rs. 2,500 off, with its sale price coming down to Rs. 10,999.

The Poco M6 5G has a 6.74-inch 90Hz HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, a 50-megapixel AI-backed dual rear camera unit, a 5-megapixel front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.

Buy at: Rs. 7,749 for the Airtel Bundle (MRP: Rs. 10,499); Rs. 8,299 for the 4GB + 128GB option (MRP: Rs. 10,499); Rs. 9,299 for the 6GB + 128GB option (MRP: Rs. 11,499); Rs. 10,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option (MRP: Rs. 13,499) via Flipkart and Amazon.

Poco M6 Pro 5G

The Poco M6 Pro 5G gets up to Rs. 3,500 discount during the sale. The phone debuted in India at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option, while the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. During the sale, the phone will be available at Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB option and Rs. 9,999 for 6GB. The top-end 8GB + 256GB variant will get a discount of Rs. 3,500 and can be purchased at Rs. 11,499.

Poco M6 Pro 5G comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, a 6.79-inch 90Hz full-HD+ display and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It shares the rear camera, battery and charging details with the vanilla Poco M6 model.

Buy at: Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option (MRP: Rs. 11,999); Rs. 9,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option (MRP: Rs. 12,999); Rs. 11,499 for the 8GB + 256GB option (MRP: Rs. 14,999) via Flipkart and Amazon.

Poco C65

The 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB options of Poco C65 are listed at Rs. 8,499 and Rs. 9,499, respectively. These variants will be discounted during the sale by Rs. 1,700, effectively bringing the price down to Rs. 6,799 and Rs. 7,799, respectively. The 8GB + 256GB variant of the Poco C65, priced originally at Rs. 10,999, will get a Rs. 3,000 discount and can be bought at Rs. 7,999.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, the Poco C65 comes with a 6.74-inch 90Hz HD+ LCD screen, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel front camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

Buy at: Rs. 6,799 for the 4GB + 128GB option; Rs. 7,799 for the 6GB + 128GB option; Rs. 7,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option via Flipkart and Amazon.

Poco C61

The 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB options of the Poco C61 launched in India at Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 8,499, respectively. During the upcoming sale, the former will be available at Rs. 6,499 with a discount of Rs. 1,000 at while the latter can be bought at Rs. 6,999 with Rs. 1,500 off.

Poco C61 sports a 6.71-inch 90Hz HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and comes with a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC. It carries an 8-megapixel AI-backed dual rear camera system, a 5-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support.

Buy at: Rs. 6,499 for the 4GB + 64GB option (MRP: Rs. 7,499); Rs. 6,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option (MRP: Rs. 8,499) via Flipkart and Amazon.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.