Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale will kick off on May 3 for all customers. The six-day-long sale will bring discounts on various smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, Nothing, Google, Realme and Vivo. As we inch closer to the date, the e-commerce platform has revealed some of the smartphone deals that will be available during the sale event. Besides the general discounts, Flipkart is providing cashback for purchases made through select bank cards. There will be additional no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts during the sale.

The e-commerce website has started disclosing some of the major smartphone offers. Google's Pixel 8, Pixel 7a and Nothing Phone 2 5G are confirmed to see price cuts during the sale. The Pixel 8 will be priced at Rs. 49,999 in the upcoming Big Savings Days Sale. The handset was unveiled with a price tag of Rs. 75,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 82,999 for the 256GB storage variant.

Buyers can grab the Pixel 7a for a starting price of Rs. 31,999 in the upcoming sale, down from the launch price of Rs. 43,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Additionally, the Nothing Phone 2 will have a starting price of Rs. 29,999, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 39,999. All the teased sale prices are inclusive of offers.

Flipkart will give shoppers a chance to get up to a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions in the upcoming sale. Interested buyers can also avail of an additional discount by exchanging their old smartphones. There will be additional no-cost EMI options and Flipkart Pay Later offers, as well.

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale will open on May 2 for Plus users and will continue until May 9. Flagship smartphones like iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S23 and iPhone 12 are already confirmed to be available for discounted prices during the sale.

