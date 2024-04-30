Technology News
Google Pixel 8, Nothing Phone 2, Pixel 7a Discounted Prices Revealed Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

Flipkart is providing 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions during the sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 April 2024 17:54 IST
Google Pixel 8, Nothing Phone 2, Pixel 7a Discounted Prices Revealed Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale will open on May 2 for Plus users

Highlights
  • Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale will end on May 9
  • There will be exchange discounts during the sale
  • Pixel 8 will be priced at Rs. 49,999 in the Big Savings Days Sale
Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale will kick off on May 3 for all customers. The six-day-long sale will bring discounts on various smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, Nothing, Google, Realme and Vivo. As we inch closer to the date, the e-commerce platform has revealed some of the smartphone deals that will be available during the sale event. Besides the general discounts, Flipkart is providing cashback for purchases made through select bank cards. There will be additional no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts during the sale.

The e-commerce website has started disclosing some of the major smartphone offers. Google's Pixel 8, Pixel 7a and Nothing Phone 2 5G are confirmed to see price cuts during the sale. The Pixel 8 will be priced at Rs. 49,999 in the upcoming Big Savings Days Sale. The handset was unveiled with a price tag of Rs. 75,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 82,999 for the 256GB storage variant.

Buyers can grab the Pixel 7a for a starting price of Rs. 31,999 in the upcoming sale, down from the launch price of Rs. 43,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Additionally, the Nothing Phone 2 will have a starting price of Rs. 29,999, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 39,999. All the teased sale prices are inclusive of offers. 

Flipkart will give shoppers a chance to get up to a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions in the upcoming sale. Interested buyers can also avail of an additional discount by exchanging their old smartphones. There will be additional no-cost EMI options and Flipkart Pay Later offers, as well.

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale will open on May 2 for Plus users and will continue until May 9. Flagship smartphones like iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S23 and iPhone 12 are already confirmed to be available for discounted prices during the sale.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smaller form factor makes it more comfortable to hold
  • Excellent and bright display
  • Cameras are still the best
  • Packed with AI features
  • Bad
  • Battery life is still not the best
  • Expensive
  • Tends to heat up under heavy load
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4575mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • High refresh rate display
  • IP67 rating
  • Wireless charging
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • One-day battery life
  • Limited storage
  • Heats up with camera usage
  • No bundled charger, slow charging speed
Read detailed Google Pixel 7a review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4385mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Iconic design, unique notification system
  • Excellent software
  • Very good battery life
  • Improved main camera
  • Slick system performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light performance with secondary cameras
  • Video recording quality needs improvement
  • No bundled charger
  • Top variant isn't great value
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OpenAI Signs Deal With Financial Times to Use Its Content for Training AI Models
Apple Vision Pro 2 Will Reportedly Not Arrive Before the End of 2026
Google Pixel 8, Nothing Phone 2, Pixel 7a Discounted Prices Revealed Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale
