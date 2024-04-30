OneAIChat, an Indian startup, unveiled its new multimodal artificial intelligence (AI) aggregation platform on Tuesday. The Mangalore-based startup is offering a single platform through which users can access multiple large language models (LLMs) at the same time. The company says this will help users seamlessly interact and compare answers from various AI models. Leveraging the capabilities of multiple models, the platform offers output in text, images, and video formats. The platform will require purchasing a single subscription plan to access it.

The OneAIChat platform has been pre-launched today as a web-based service. The aggregator platform features OpenAI's GPT-4, Google Gemini, Anthropic's Claude 3, as well as AI models from Cohere and Mistral. The company did not specify which LLMs from Mistral were being used. The company says the platform will be accessible globally. At the time of writing this, we were not able to access the website as it appears to be suffering from an outage.

There are some platform-specific features that users can take advantage of. OneAIChat has introduced a Focus Categories feature that will allow users to enter topic-specific queries from AI models. It is unclear whether the company has added specific LLMs for certain topics or whether it curates answers from all of them together. Some of the categories highlighted by the startup include health, audio/music, faith, marketing, video, art & design, and mathematics.

Apart from this, OneAIChat said that its platform is aimed at streamlining content creation. The AI models enable the generation of blog articles, product listings, social media posts, essays, and more. Notably, these offerings would come straight from the AI models themselves. Further, being a multimodal platform, it also offers images, videos, and audio clip generation. However, the company did not specify the AI models that will handle video and music generation.

OneAIChat's platform will charge a single subscription fee to allow the usage of all the AI models. However, the pricing details have not been revealed yet. Details of the models being offered on the subscription are also not known. Given that all of the above mentioned AI models, except Mistral and Cohere, have both free and paid versions, the cost-saving through the subscription could not be determined. Mistral offers open-source AI models that do not require any subscription to run, whereas Cohere is only available to paid users.

