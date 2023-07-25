Tecno is all set to introduce its next Pova series of smartphones in India next month. The company has confirmed to launch the new Tecno Pova 5 series via Amazon. Tecno, in its latest teaser videos, has showcased the much-anticipated LED Arc Interface on the back of the handsets in the series. It has also announced the launch date via the Amazon promotional page for the series. Tecno launched the Tecno Pova 5 4G last month in select global markets. The smartphone comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

Tecno Pova 5 series' Arc Interface on the rear panel has been teased, lighting up in multiple colours as the phone starts ringing. This suggests that the Tecno Pova 5 series' Arc interface will light up whenever the phone rings, similar to the Nothing Phone 1 and Phone 2's Glyph interfaces. However, it is yet to be confirmed which other functionalities will be supported by the Arc interface on these phones.

Additionally, the company also announced that the upcoming Tecno Pova 5 series will be launched on August 14 and will be made available via Amazon and other retail stores in the country. The company is yet to reveal any additional details about the upcoming smartphone including its design and specifications.

Meanwhile, the Tecno Pova 5 4g has already been launched in select global markets last month. The smartphone comes equipped with a 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It also offers support for 10W reverse charging. Sporting a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS LCD display, the phone packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Tecno Pova 5 4G ships with an AI-backed dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

