Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is confirmed to launch in India early next month. Ahead of it, the price of the upcoming Galaxy F series smartphone has surfaced online. The Galaxy F55 is expected to debut as a mid-range offering. It may share a lot of its design and specifications with the Galaxy C55 5G that went official in China earlier this month. The Galaxy F55 is expected to be equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X claimed that the Galaxy F55 will launch in India with a price tag of Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is said to be priced at Rs. 29,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is tipped to cost Rs. 32,999.

Samsung recently announced that the Galaxy F55 5G will be launching in India early in May. It is teased to come in two colour options with a vegan leather finish. The phone is confirmed to be available on Flipkart, Samsung.com, and across select retail stores.

The Galaxy F55 5G is believed to be identical to the Galaxy C55 in terms of design and specifications. The latter was launched in China with a starting price of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is offered in Black and Orange colourways with a leather panel.

Samsung's Galaxy C55 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. It offers up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It gets a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, alongside a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It has a 50-megapixel sensor on the front.

Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Galaxy C55 with support for 45W wired fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.