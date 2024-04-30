Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will kick off in India on May 2 from 12pm IST. Amazon Prime members in the country will be able to access the sale offers early from 12am IST on the same day. A wide range of items, including personal electronic products like phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and more, will be offered at discounted prices during the sale. Customers will also be able to avail of additional bank offers, coupons and exchange deals over the lowered sale prices. Following, we talk about some of the most popular OnePlus smartphones that you can grab during the upcoming sale at lower rates than the marked prices.

The 12GB + 256GB option of the OnePlus 12 is priced in India at Rs. 64,999. According to a promotional banner on Amazon, during the Great Summer Sale, including bank offers, the phone can be bought at an effective price of Rs. 62,999. The Amazon listing of the handset reveals that customers can get up to Rs. 2,500 bank offers on select credit and debit cards. No-cost EMI options on the handset are also available to buyers starting from Rs. 9,686.13.

The OnePlus 12 launched in India with Flowy Emerald and Silky Black colour options. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It sports a 6.82-inch 120Hz quad-HD+ LTPO 4.0 AMOLED display and a triple rear camera unit tuned by Hasselblad.

Buy at: Rs. 62,999 (MRP: Rs. 64,999)

The OnePlus 12R launched in the country alongside the flagship OnePlus 12 model. The base 8GB + 128GB configuration of the handset is listed at Rs. 39,999 on Amazon. The handset will be available for Rs. 37,999 during the upcoming sale, including bank offers. Customers can avail of up to Rs. 1,500 discount and no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 3,139.34.

Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the OnePlus 12R comes with a 6.78-inch 120Hz 1.5K LTPO 4.0 AMOLED display, a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging support and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Buy at: Rs. 37,999 (MRP: Rs. 39,999)

This older OnePlus 11R launched in the country at Rs. 35,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. During the upcoming Amazon sale, the Solar Red colour way of handset can be bought at an effective price of Rs. 29,999, including bank offers of up to Rs. 1,500. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 1,898.33.

The OnePlus 11R comes with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging support, a 6.74-inch 120Hz full-HD+ curved AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera and a 16-megapixel front camera.

Buy at: Rs. 29,999 (MRP: Rs. 35,999)

The recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 4 is priced in India at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. During the sale, the phone can be bought at an effective price of Rs. 22,999. Customers can avail of bank offers of up to Rs. 1,500 on select bank cards. They can also opt for no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 1,395.81.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 sports a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. It ships with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 and packs a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Buy at: Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

Recently the price of OnePlus Nord CE 3 was revised in India. Down from the initial price of Rs. 26,999, the 8GB + 128GB option of the phone is available at Rs. 22,999. During the Amazon sale, the phone is available for Rs. 19,999, including bank offers. Customers are eligible for bank offers of up to Rs. 2,250 on select cards and no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 1,284.13.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 was launched in India in June 2023 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC. It has a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ fluid AMOLED display, while the triple rear camera unit is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera of the model houses a 16-megapixel sensor.

Buy at: Rs. 19,999 (MRP: Rs. 24,999)

The 8GB + 12GB option of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is currently priced in the country at Rs. 17,999. During the upcoming Amazon Great Summer Sale, this variant can be bought at a slightly lower effective price of Rs. 16,249. Initially, this option was launched in the country at Rs. 19,999.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC wired charging, a 6.72-inch 120Hz full-HD+ LCD screen, a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a triple rear camera unit which includes a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Buy at: Rs. 16,249 (MRP: Rs. 17,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.