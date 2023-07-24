Technology News

FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Allegations of Witness Tampering, Accepts Gag Order

Prosecutors have sought to bar Bankman-Fried and allies from making public statements that could interfere with the case.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 July 2023 11:06 IST
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Allegations of Witness Tampering, Accepts Gag Order

Photo Credit: Reuters

Bankman-Fried's attorney confirmed he had provided personal documents to the New York Times

Highlights
  • Cryptocurrency exchange FTX was once valued at $32 billion
  • The firm filed for bankruptcy protection in November
  • Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to fraud

Lawyers for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried rejected prosecutors' claims that his discussions with a New York Times reporter amounted to witness tampering but agreed to accept a gag order, they said in a letter to the judge in the criminal fraud case.

The letter, released on Sunday, came after prosecutors sought to bar Bankman-Fried and allies from making public statements that could interfere with the case.

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, once valued at $32 billion (roughly Rs. 2,62,334 crore), filed for bankruptcy protection in November as it was unable to repay depositors. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to fraud.

In the letter, Bankman-Fried's attorney confirmed he had spoken with and provided personal documents to the New York Times that included documents written by a former colleague, Caroline Ellison, who has cooperated with the US government.

"Bankman-Fried did not violate the protective order in this case, nor did he violate his bail conditions, nor did he violate any law or rule governing his conduct," Bankman-Fried's lawyer Mark Cohen said in the letter.

An article published by New York Times titled "Inside the Private Writings of Caroline Ellison, Star Witness in the FTX Case" reported excerpts from Ellison's personal Google documents from before the collapse of FTX in which she spoke about being "pretty unhappy and overwhelmed" with her job and feeling "hurt/rejected" from her breakup with Bankman-Fried.

Ellison led Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research hedge fund and has pleaded guilty to defrauding investors and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. In December, Bankman-Fried said he and Ellison had been in a relationship but gave no further details.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, FTX, Sam Bankman Fried
Elon Musk Says He Intends to Rebrand Twitter, Blue Bird Logo to Be Replaced by an X
Nothing Phone 2 Goes on Sale in India via Vijay Sales Retail Stores: Price, Specifications and Offers

Related Stories

FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Allegations of Witness Tampering, Accepts Gag Order
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioBook (2023) 4G Laptop Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Goes on Sale in India via Retail Outlets: See Offers
  3. Moto G14 Will Be Launched in India on This Date: See Colour Options
  4. Boat Unveils New Fitness Tracking Device, Smart Ring, in India: See Features
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Tab S9 Spotted on Retail Websites
  6. Vu Masterpiece QLED TV Series Launched in India: Check Price
  7. Redmi 12 Confirmed to Launch in India With These Colour Options
  8. Infinix GT 10 Pro Series With Nothing Phone 2-Like Design Revealed: Details
  9. Here’s How Much the PS5 Will Cost in India After a Discount on July 25
  10. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Review: A Razr for Gen-Z?
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C51 With 6.7-Inch Display, Mini Capsule Launched; India Launch Tipped Soon
  2. Elon Musk's Twitter Begins Switch to X Branding With Site Logo, Profile Photo
  3. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Launches Worldcoin Cryptocurrency Project: Details
  4. MacBook Pro 2023, Mac Mini Update With M3 Chips Could Launch in 2024: Mark Gurman
  5. PS5 to Receive Rs. 7,500 Discount From July 25 in India: All Details
  6. Moto G14 India Launch Date Confirmed for August 1; Colour Options and Features Teased Ahead of Debut
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Tab S9 Spotted on Retail Websites Ahead of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event
  8. Vodafone Reports Quarterly Revenue Boost Driven by Strong Demand in the UK, Appoints New CFO
  9. Oppenheimer Outsells Barbie in Tickets Sales in India, Selling 1.4 Million Tickets During Opening Weekend
  10. JioBook (2023) India Launch Date Set for July 31; Amazon Microsite Teases Upcoming 4G Laptop
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.