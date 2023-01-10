Technology News

Huobi Korea May Sever Ties with Global Brand, Plans to Go Independent

The Huobi crypto exchange expanded into the South Korean market back in 2017. With its country headquarters located in Seoul.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 January 2023 14:28 IST
Huobi Korea May Sever Ties with Global Brand, Plans to Go Independent

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Huobi Global

Huobi Korea began offering crypto trading services in South Korea in 2018

Highlights
  • Huobi Korea may be trying to safeguard its business
  • Huobi Global could be facing the market turmoil
  • Huobi Global holds most of its reserves in native HT token

The ongoing crypto winter stumped the life out of several businesses operational in the industry, including Huobi exchange. Based in the Seychelles, the Huobi crypto exchange is undergoing the impacts of the rough market momentum. Amid the circumstances, the South Korean unit of Huobi is exploring an independent working module. Huobi Korea could sever ties with its global parent which, if goes through, could also result in the entity changing its name.

The Huobi crypto exchange expanded into the South Korean market back in 2017. With its country headquarters located in Seoul, the Huobi exchange began offering crypto exchanges services in South Korea in 2018.

Leon Li, the co-founder of Huobi Global reportedly owns 72 percent shares of Huobi Korea. These shares could be purchased by Cho Kook-bong, the chairperson of Huobi Korea if and when the decision is officially finalised.

Huobi Global joined the list of several exchanges like Binance and KuCoin to get its proofs of its reserves audited in December, following the dramatic crash of the FTX crypto exchange.

At the time it was indicated that out of the $3 billion that were stored in Huobi Global's reserves, 43.3 percent of the holdings were stored as Huobi's native token HT.

Last week however, the HT token dropped by 11 percent and currently stands at the price point of $4.85 (roughly Rs. 398), as per CoinMarketCap. In the last one month, the HT token has tumbled by 30 percent.

In the backdrop of the turbulent crypto market momentum, Huobi Global also announced that it was laying off 20 percent of its work force.

These could be the reasons why Huobi Korea could be looking to explore an independent operation in the budding crypto market.

The crypto market in South Korea touched the valuation of $46 billion (roughly Rs. 3,66,318 crore) by the end of 2021, with the number of users reaching nearly 5.58 million or around 10 percent of the country's population, as per a study by South Korea's Financial Service Commission.

South Korea is taking a rather crypto-friendly approach in order to establish itself as an industry hub.

The Asian nation, for instance, has decided to delay the imposition of a 20 percent tax on crypto earnings till 2025.

Not just the crypto industry, but the Asian tech hub is also exploring ventures in the metaverse industry.

The government of South Korea is planning to invest over $177 million (roughly Rs. 1,372 crore) in supporting metaverse projects that will also trigger job opportunities in the sector.

Huobi Korea, that had emerged as the nation's second-largest exchange in January 2021, could be looking out for ways to safeguard its business against Huobi Global's ongoing troubles.

In 2021, Huobi Korea bagged a certification from the Korea Internet and Security Agency after the exchange proved that it is in compliance with the nation's financial laws.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Huobi, South Korea
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Meta Appoints Vikas Purohit as Director of Global Business Group in India
Featured video of the day
Redmi Note 12 5G Unboxing and First Impressions: Upgrades Attract a Higher Price

Related Stories

Huobi Korea May Sever Ties with Global Brand, Plans to Go Independent
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio True 5G Services Launched in 10 More Cities Across India: All Details
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 Testing Begins in India, Expected to Launch Soon: Report
  3. iQoo 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched in India: Price, Offers
  4. Realme 10 With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Launched in India: Price, Offers
  5. Instagram Is Rolling Back Its Shop Tab Next Month: Details
  6. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  7. Sony Inzone M3 Gaming Monitor With 27-Inch Display Launched: Details
  8. Google Pixel 7a Hands-on Video Appears Online, Design Tipped
  9. Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Debuts
  10. Government Announces New BIS Standards for USB Type-C Chargers, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio True 5G Launched in Guwahati, Reliance Said to Invest Rs. 2,500 Crore More to Deploy 5G in Assam
  2. Government to Launch New PLI Scheme for IT Hardware: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  3. MG Motors India Opens Virtual Doors to Auto Expo 2023 Pavilion in Metaverse: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Configuration Options, Prices Leaked Ahead of India Launch
  5. Instagram to Roll Out UI Changes in February, Shop Tab to Be Removed From App: All Details
  6. YouTube Shorts Revenue Sharing Starts February 1, New Partner Program Agreement Rolled Out
  7. Dead Space Remake Steam Pre-Orders Come With a Free Copy of Dead Space 2
  8. Airtel 5G Services Rolling Out in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Rourkela
  9. Nepal Goes Anti-Crypto, Orders Block on All Crypto Trading Platforms
  10. PlayStation Plus Deal: Extra, Deluxe Tiers on 40 Percent Discount for 3, 12-month plans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.