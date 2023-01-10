Meta Appoints Vikas Purohit as Director of Global Business Group in India

Meta on Monday announced the appointment of Vikas Purohit as the director of Meta's Global Business Group in India to lead the strategy and delivery of the charter, focused on the country's largest advertisers and agency partners.

Purohit will spearhead the company's strategic relationship with the country's leading brands and agencies to drive Meta's revenue growth across key channels in India, as well as partner with the media and creative ecosystems for accelerating the adoption of digital tools by the largest advertisers and agencies, Meta said in a statement on Monday.

The director will have the company's key business vertical teams, agency teams, and business solutions teams reporting to him, according to Meta's statement. Purohit will report to Arun Srinivas, director and head of Ads Business for Meta in India.

Meta said Purohit comes with more than 20 years of experience in senior business, sales and marketing roles at companies such as Tata CLiQ, Amazon, Reliance Brands, Aditya Birla Group and Tommy Hilfiger. He started his career at Aditya Birla Group before joining Tommy Hilfiger and then heading retail at Reliance Brands.

Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Ads Business for Meta in India, said, "India's largest businesses and agencies are playing a crucial role in the country's expanding digital economy and are building innovative business models that are inspiring marketers globally. I am thrilled to welcome Vikas as he joins our team to shape the role that Meta platforms can play in enabling businesses..."

