Starting March 20, ticket buyers of Tejas trains numbered 82501 and 82502 will be eligible to get access to these NFTs.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 March 2024 15:13 IST
IRCTC Unveils NFT Tickets for Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Trains as Holi-Themed Digital Souvenirs

Photo Credit: X/ @IRCTCofficial

The NFT tickets will be available until April 2

  • NFTs are blockchain-based digital collectibles
  • IRCTC is experimenting with giving NFTs as digital souvenirs
  • IRCTC had also launched NFT tickets for Ayodhaya
The digital assets industry in India marked a landmark day on March 13 after the NFT sector got a straightforward acknowledgement from the Indian railways. In a bid to celebrate the spirit of Holi, the IRCTC has unveiled colourful NFT tickets for two Tejas trains running between the cities of Delhi and Lucknow. The IRCTC or the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is a central public sector enterprise governed by the Ministry of Railways in the country.

IRCTC unveiled the first look of these NFTs through its very active X handle. From the looks of it, these NFTs will show sketches of the historic landmarks of Delhi and Lucknow against colourfully shaded backdrops. Starting March 20, ticket buyers of Tejas trains numbered 82501 and 82502 will be eligible to get access to these NFTs. This initiative will conclude on April 2.

The NFTs also come with some benefits the IRCTC explained in its X post. It said, “These tickets are not merely digital souvenirs. They symbolise our dedication to enriching your journey experiences, allowing you to personalise your travel memories with your own photographs and enjoy exclusive offers from handpicked brands,”.

For now, the IRCTC has not officially confirmed if all ticket buyers will get these NFT tickets as a complimentary part of their purchases, or if they'd have to pay extra to avail these digital collectibles. NFTs are digital collectibles that are built on blockchain networks.

The Indian Railways has already been exploring the blockchain tech for enough time now that it is circulating NFTs as digital memorabilia. In March last year, for instance, the National Academy of Indian Railways launched a workshop to spread awareness around the benefits of blockchain in railway industries in partnership with Polygon.

Earlier this year, IRCTC was offering tickets to Ayodhya in the form of NFTs.

“More than just a ticket to Ayodhya Dham- a souvenir of the divine Shree Ramotsav. Treasure the pious memories of Lord Shree Rama's arrival forever, with Blockchain NFT,” IRCTC had said on a specially dedicated website at the time.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, NFT, India, IRCTC, Railway
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Microsoft Copilot for Security, a Cybersecurity Focused AI Chatbot, Will Launch on April 1

