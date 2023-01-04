Technology News

Israel Opens Proposed Crypto Rulebook for Public Comments, Here’s What We Know

The date of February 12 has been set as the deadline for people to submit their reactions to the drafted laws.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 January 2023 19:33 IST
Israel Opens Proposed Crypto Rulebook for Public Comments, Here's What We Know

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Taylor Brandon

In the first week of 2023, Israel, Morocco, Italy, and the UK have defined crypto laws

Highlights
  • Israel has seen a boom in crypto activities in recent times
  • Israel is estimated to have over 200,000 crypto holders
  • Digital asset issuers need to declare details before entering Israel

The first week of 2023 has already seen several nations make strides in formulating laws to oversee the crypto sector. After the UK, Italy, and Morocco — Israel has moved a step closer to finalising a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies and other sorts of virtual digital assets. The authorities there have opened the drafted crypto rules for comments from the public, before sealing them officially in the coming days. The date of February 12 has been set as the deadline for people to submit their reactions to the drafted laws.

The rules have been listed by the Israeli Securities Authority (ISA) after activities around crypto assets picked pace in the nation with estimated 200,000 holders and traders experimenting in the volatile industry from Israel.

Safeguarding investors of the crypto sector and mandating operational requirements for industry players looking to work with Israeli crypto investors are important points of focus for the government of the Western Asian nation, CoinTelegraph said in a report.

The proposed laws have further asked for an amendment in the term ‘securities' to include virtual digital assets (VDAs) under the category.

The government of Israel is looking to impose sanctions on individuals as well as crypto companies that fail to obey the laws, once they come into effect.

For now, all the issuers of digital assets have been asked to submit a detailed document about their assets before getting them registered for trading.

Like other nations working on their respective crypto regulations, Israel too, is trying to devise ways to monitor the route of crypto transactions, which largely remain untraceable with the element of anonymity.

In November last year, Shira Greenberg, the chief economist of Israel submitted a detailed report proposing potential rules that may finetune the crypto industry in the Western Asian nation to its finance ministry.

The proposal included giving the Bank of Israel the authority to oversee transactions of stable digital assets.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Israel, Crypto Laws
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
