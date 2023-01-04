Technology News

Google Pixel Watch Fall Detection Spotted by Users, Rolling Out for Some: Report

Pixel Watch Fall detection feature will call the users’ primary contact when a hard fall is detected.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 January 2023 19:18 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Fall detection feature could appear in the Pixel Watch’s Settings app under Safety & Emergency

Highlights
  • Pixel Watch fall detection spotted on existing December update
  • The feature was said to rolling out “this winter.”
  • Google is yet to officially announce the roll out of this feature

Google's much-anticipated fall detection for Pixel Watch has reportedly been spotted by some users. Though the tech giant is yet to officially announce the rollout of the feature, but it was originally said to bring the fall detection feature to Pixel Watch in the winter. Now, it appears that the feature could arrive soon on the Pixel Watch. Once rolled out, it will work as the Emergency SOS feature by making emergency calls to users' primary contact when detecting a hard fall.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the fall detection on Pixel Watch has appeared for some users with the December update, which has the firmware version RWD9.220429.070. The report says that the feature can be seen in Watch's Settings tab under the Safety & Emergency section. Additionally, there could also be a setting in the Pixel Watch app for it.

Google hasn't announced the official rollout of the feature on Pixel Watch as of now. But once rolled out, the feature will let users make an emergency call to their primary contacts when detecting a hard fall. According to Google's Support page, on detecting a hard fall, the Google Pixel Watch will alert users and ask them if they want to call emergency services.

Notably, to get this feature to work on your Pixel Watch, the Watch would need to have an active Wi-Fi connection and be connected to Bluetooth to call emergency services. However, if your phone is not nearby, then the wearable must have an active LTE connection to call emergency services.

Google Pixel Watch received its first on-device over-the-air (OTA) update in December 2022. The OTA update numbered 1.0.5.491529637 brought major fixes and enhancements to the Google Pixel Watch including a fix each to calls, Settings, Watch Face, and Fitbit Exercise features. It has also added a battery-saver toggle button to the Settings menu of the Pixel Watch running Wear OS 3.5.

Pixel Watch, Google
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
