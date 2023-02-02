Technology News

Mark Zuckerberg Keeps Metaverse Bet Big Despite Losing $13.7 Billion in 2022

The Meta chief is ready to keep developing the technology for the prospects it has in the coming years.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 2 February 2023 15:49 IST
Mark Zuckerberg Keeps Metaverse Bet Big Despite Losing $13.7 Billion in 2022

Photo Credit: DealBook/ Twitter

Zuckerberg expects to see more losses in its metaverse unit this year

Highlights
  • Meta’s Reality Labs works on AR, VR, and XR technologies
  • Metaverse will benefit social networking, gaming industry
  • Metaverses are created on blockchain networks

Reality Labs, the metaverse-focussed division of Meta, lost $13.7 billion (roughly Rs. 1,12,200 crore) last year. Between September and December last year, Meta's metaverse unit recorded its largest quarterly loss that amounted to $4.3 billion (roughly Rs. 35,200 crore). Despite these staggering losses, Mark Zuckerberg's hopes pinned to the metaverse have stayed unaffected. The Meta chief is ready to keep developing the technology for the prospects it has in the coming years.

In Meta's earnings call on February 1, Zuckerberg said he has seen no signal to shift Meta's strategy for Reality Labs for a long term.

In fact, Zuckerberg as well as Susan Li, Meta's Chief Financial Officer, expect to see more losses in the Reality Labs unit in 2023, CoinTelegraph reported.

A fully functional virtual universe built on the decentralised blockchain networks, the metaverse will enable people to exist in a parallel world. Metaverse natives will be able to meet, work, party, and play in the virtual world as digital avatars.

Social media, gaming, advertising as well as the automobile industries are expected to be beneficiaries of the boom in industrial metaverse adoption.

In January this year, Nokia CTO Nishant Batra said in a World Economic Forum report that the metaverse technology is expected to see a widescale industrial adoption in the coming times.

The market for metaverse services could reach an estimated $800 billion (roughly Rs. 59,58,700 crore) over the next two years, research reports suggest.

Zuckerberg, who revolutionised social networking with Facebook in 2004, testified to his faith in the metaverse by rebranding Facebook to Meta in 2021.

The chief of Meta has decided to give five to ten years before metaverse blooms into the promising industry it looks like in present times.

In December 2021, Zuckerberg had revealed that around this time, only 20 percent of Meta's functional focus is on developing the hardware and software to support the metaverse ecosystem.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Mark Zuckerberg, Metaverse, Meta
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 Update Rolls Out to Compatible Google Pixel Smartphones: All Details
Featured video of the day
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series First Impressions

Related Stories

Mark Zuckerberg Keeps Metaverse Bet Big Despite Losing $13.7 Billion in 2022
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How Netflix Plans to Stop Password Sharing
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Slashed Post Galaxy S23 Launch: Check New Price
  3. Here’s How Much the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Will Cost You in India
  4. Redmi Smart Band 2 Launched Globally at This Price: Details
  5. Samsung Releases Android 13-Based One UI 5.1 Update for These Phones
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Launched
  7. Jio's 5G Network is Now Rolling Out Across These 34 Cities in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra First Impressions: Big Upgrades
  9. The 26 Biggest Movies and TV Series on Disney+ Hotstar in February
  10. PVR Aerohub in Chennai is India’s First Multiplex in an Airport Complex
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition Launch in India Set for February 10, Design Teased
  2. Xiaomi Imposed CNY 1 Million Fine on Supplier for Leaking Car Design Drafts
  3. Major League Soccer 2023 Season Pass Available on Apple TV: Details
  4. Mark Zuckerberg Keeps Metaverse Bet Big Despite Losing $13.7 Billion in 2022
  5. Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 Update Rolls Out to Compatible Google Pixel Smartphones: All Details
  6. Garmin Vivomove Trend Hybrid Smartwatch With Up to 5 Days of Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in India Dropped After Galaxy S23 Series Launch: Check Out New Price
  8. Realme GT Neo 5 Design, Specifications Teased; to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, RGB Lights on Back Panel
  9. Disney+ Hotstar February 2023: Black Panther Wakanda Forever, The Night Manager, Not Dead Yet, and More
  10. Investor Sentiment Down on Crypto, 72 Percent E-Traders Scared of Investments in 2023: JP Morgan Survey
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.