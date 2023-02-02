Mark Zuckerberg Keeps Metaverse Bet Big Despite Losing $13.7 Billion in 2022

Reality Labs, the metaverse-focussed division of Meta, lost $13.7 billion (roughly Rs. 1,12,200 crore) last year. Between September and December last year, Meta's metaverse unit recorded its largest quarterly loss that amounted to $4.3 billion (roughly Rs. 35,200 crore). Despite these staggering losses, Mark Zuckerberg's hopes pinned to the metaverse have stayed unaffected. The Meta chief is ready to keep developing the technology for the prospects it has in the coming years.

In Meta's earnings call on February 1, Zuckerberg said he has seen no signal to shift Meta's strategy for Reality Labs for a long term.

In fact, Zuckerberg as well as Susan Li, Meta's Chief Financial Officer, expect to see more losses in the Reality Labs unit in 2023, CoinTelegraph reported.

A fully functional virtual universe built on the decentralised blockchain networks, the metaverse will enable people to exist in a parallel world. Metaverse natives will be able to meet, work, party, and play in the virtual world as digital avatars.

Social media, gaming, advertising as well as the automobile industries are expected to be beneficiaries of the boom in industrial metaverse adoption.

In January this year, Nokia CTO Nishant Batra said in a World Economic Forum report that the metaverse technology is expected to see a widescale industrial adoption in the coming times.

The market for metaverse services could reach an estimated $800 billion (roughly Rs. 59,58,700 crore) over the next two years, research reports suggest.

Zuckerberg, who revolutionised social networking with Facebook in 2004, testified to his faith in the metaverse by rebranding Facebook to Meta in 2021.

The chief of Meta has decided to give five to ten years before metaverse blooms into the promising industry it looks like in present times.

In December 2021, Zuckerberg had revealed that around this time, only 20 percent of Meta's functional focus is on developing the hardware and software to support the metaverse ecosystem.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.