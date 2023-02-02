Technology News
The Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 update can be downloaded on the Google Pixel 4 and newer handsets released by Google.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 February 2023 15:32 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Pixel device users must register on the Android Beta for Pixel program to install the latest update

Highlights
  • Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 includes the January security patches
  • Latest beta update for Pixel devices bears build number T2B3.230109.002
  • The OTA update can be downloaded on Pixel phones part of the beta program

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 is rolling out to Google Pixel smartphones as the latest beta update ahead of the upcoming stable release. The latest beta update will be available for eligible Google Pixel device users who have registered their Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, or Pixel 7 Pro devices on the Android Beta for Pixel program. The update brings several bug fixes, performance and stability improvements, and optimisations.

The Alphabet-owned search giant made the announcement regarding its latest beta update for Pixel devices through its official account on Reddit. In the post, Google notes that Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 (T2B3.230109.002) will be available for eligible Pixel device. These include the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, or the Pixel 7 Pro.

The update also includes the monthly security patch update for January, according to Google's release notes for the latest beta update.

The search giant has also listed out several issues that have been fixed with the latest beta update that include an issue where group notifications were incorrectly being displayed with straight corners instead of the Android 13 theme round edges, a VPN connection indicator issue, active background app notifications displaying incorrectly, the inability to access overflow menu in the Quick Settings tile, and support for extended vibration while receiving notifications.

Other fixes include crashes on messaging apps, a GPU issue that prevented apps from using certain visual effects, and a Pixel launcher issue that prevented the use of pattern unlock with Google Assistant activated, along with other bugs.

Google says the latest beta update is being rolled out over-the-air (OTA), and users who have already registered their devices with the Android Beta program will receive a notification prompting them to install the latest Beta update. Users who haven't registered on the Beta program and wish to install the latest update may do so by registering themselves on the program by visiting the official registration website.

The company notes that it may take up to 24 hours for newly registered users to receive the OTA update. However, users may also check for the update manually by navigating to Settings > System > System updates  in order to download and install the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 update.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android 13, Android 13 beta, Google Pixel, Google
