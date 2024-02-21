Technology News

Mastercard, Swoo Pay Initiate Work to Offer Crypto-Based Loyalty Rewards: Details

Mastercard and Swoo Pay will work collectively to drive in the culture of crypto-based loyalty rewards in emerging economies.

Written by Radhika Parashar | Updated: 21 February 2024 18:53 IST
Mastercard, Swoo Pay Initiate Work to Offer Crypto-Based Loyalty Rewards: Details

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Alina Kaptsova

As part of this initiative, Mastercard will serve as the ultimate backer for Swoo tokens

Highlights
  • Swoo Pay offers reward tokens that can be converted into crypto or fiat
  • Nigeria, Kenya, Philippines, and Indonesia are key markets for this initi
  • Mastercard has already been working on several crypto-related initiatives
Advertisement

While nations around the world are taking a slow and calculated approach towards engaging with crypto, fintech giants like Mastercard and Visa are already incorporating pro-crypto steps as part of their operations. In a fresh development, Mastercard has initiated work around launching crypto-based loyalty rewards. The payments giant has reportedly decided to work with Swoo Pay, a mobile payments app focussed on emerging markets. The crypto culture, around the world, seems to be picking pace and that could be acting as a nudging factor for fintech giants like Mastercard to explore possibilities for integrating services with Web3.

Mastercard and Swoo Pay will work collectively to drive in the culture of crypto-based loyalty rewards in emerging economies – where people despite having access to Mastercard and Visa card, do not have access to Google Pay. Swoo users in countries like Nigeria, Kenya, Philippines, and Indonesia get Swoo tokens as rewards when they make payments via the app. These tokens can either be converted into other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and USD Coin or into fiat currencies.

As part of this initiative, Mastercard will serve as the ultimate backer for Swoo tokens, a Coindesk report said.

“Swoo Pay solves issues with tokenised payments for Android users, making them more accessible. Our collaboration is designed to provide additional innovative incentives for Swoo users in making everyday purchases,” the report quoted a Mastercard executive as commenting on the development.

Swoo is also looking to drive this Mastercard-powered crypto loyalty rewards initiative into areas where China-made Huawei smartphones are popular among the people. Due to sanctions from the US government, there are no Google services like Pay on these phones.

“Through Swoo's contactless payments and crypto rewards, millions of consumers in emerging markets will be introduced to the crypto ecosystem,” a report by CoinTelegraph quoted Swoo co-CEO Filipp Shubin as saying.

Mastercard, meanwhile, has been taking several steps to experiment with cryptocurrencies. The company has already partnered with crypto exchanges including Binance, Nexo and Gemini to offer crypto-linked payment cards in some countries.

To make blockchain-based financial ecosystems secure, scalable, and interoperable — Mastercard is creating the ‘Multi-Token Network (MTN)'.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Mastercard, Swoo Pay
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Flipkart in Talks to Buy Reliance-Backed Dunzo: Report

Related Stories

Mastercard, Swoo Pay Initiate Work to Offer Crypto-Based Loyalty Rewards: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F25 Pro 5G, With 64-Megapixel Camera, to Launch in India This Month
  2. Realme 12+ 5G Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  3. Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra to Get AI Features, to Launch on This Date
  4. OnePlus Watch 2 India Launch Date Confirmed Ahead of MWC Debut
  5. iMessage Updated With Protection Against Quantum Computers
  6. iPad Pro 2024 Model to Be Thinner and Bigger Than Its Predecessor: Report
  7. iPhone 15 Offers Longer Battery Lifespan Than Previous Models, Apple Says
#Latest Stories
  1. CMF Neckband Pro, CMF Buds India Launch Date Set for March 5; to Debut Alongside Nothing Phone 2a
  2. Apple Upgrades iMessage With PQ3 Quantum Computer-Resistant Encryption Protocol
  3. PhonePe Launches Indus Appstore in India, Will Not Charge App Listing Fee for the First Year
  4. Adobe Introduces Generative AI Assistant That Can Summarise PDFs for Acrobat and Reader
  5. Mastercard, Swoo Pay Initiate Work to Offer Crypto-Based Loyalty Rewards: Details
  6. Flipkart in Talks to Buy Reliance-Backed Dunzo: Report
  7. Paytm Crackdown Signals More RBI Scrutiny on India Banks
  8. Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Scheduled to Launch on March 14, Will Offer AI Capabilities
  9. iPad Air, iPad Pro 2024 Models Said to Get Thinner; Full Dimensions Tipped
  10. Mumbaikars Will Soon be Able to Check City Development Status Through Metaverse
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »