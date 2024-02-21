Technology News

Mumbaikars Will Soon be Able to Check City Development Status Through Metaverse

Through an interactive 3D and Virtual Reality (VR)-based interface, this free-of-cost platform will provide an immersive insight into Mumbai’s ongoing developments.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 February 2024 15:00 IST
Mumbaikars Will Soon be Able to Check City Development Status Through Metaverse

Photo Credit: Mumbai Metropolis Metaverse

This project is powered by Meta and GOQii among others

Highlights
  • Mumbai authorities wish to give residents an insight into city’s developm
  • Metaverse sector is expected to reach the valuation of $800 billion
  • Mumbai’s metaverse portal is available for iOS, web, and Android
In the otherwise crypto-sceptic India, some Web3 sectors are making government-authorised inroads into people's day-to-day lives. Metaverse, for instance, is one such Web3 technology. In a recent development, Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra unveiled the ‘Mumbai Metropolis Metaverse'. This blockchain-based virtual portal will enable the estimated population of 21 million dwellers to check up on city developments through the metaverse. People outside of the city will also be able to see the city's undergoing transformation.

Through an interactive 3D and Virtual Reality (VR)-based interface, this free-of-cost platform will provide an immersive insight into the ongoing developments in and around Mumbai.

“Just click on these links to see how Mumbai is all set to transform within next few years, rather within few months,” Fadnavis posted in a tweet along with access links to the Mumbai Metropolis Metaverse for Android, iOS, and the web browser.

As per the official page of this metaverse portal, this project is powered by Meta, Hungama, and GOQii among other brands. The portal not only lets visitors navigate through the financial capital of the country, but also allows them to indulge in games that include activities such as designing the city.

This is first time that an Indian city has launched itself on the metaverse at a time when international players from the sector are showing interest in India expansion.

The Sandbox, a popular metaverse platform based in Hong Kong for instance, is looking to make India its largest market in the next two years.

On the sidelines of the expansion of metaverse in India, Meta recently reached out to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), insisting that India must promote dialogue between the policymakers and the industry stakeholders to ensure the constant growth of technologies like AI and the metaverse. The metaverse market is estimated to reach the valuation of $800 billion (roughly Rs. 59,58,700 crore) by the end of 2024.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Metaverse, Mumbai Metropolis Metaverse, Web3
Radhika Parashar
Mumbaikars Will Soon be Able to Check City Development Status Through Metaverse
Comment
