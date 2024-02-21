In the otherwise crypto-sceptic India, some Web3 sectors are making government-authorised inroads into people's day-to-day lives. Metaverse, for instance, is one such Web3 technology. In a recent development, Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra unveiled the ‘Mumbai Metropolis Metaverse'. This blockchain-based virtual portal will enable the estimated population of 21 million dwellers to check up on city developments through the metaverse. People outside of the city will also be able to see the city's undergoing transformation.

Through an interactive 3D and Virtual Reality (VR)-based interface, this free-of-cost platform will provide an immersive insight into the ongoing developments in and around Mumbai.

“Just click on these links to see how Mumbai is all set to transform within next few years, rather within few months,” Fadnavis posted in a tweet along with access links to the Mumbai Metropolis Metaverse for Android, iOS, and the web browser.

Dear Mumbaikars and Lovers of Mumbai,

Just click on these links to see how Mumbai is all set to transform within next few years, rather within few months!

Come, join this once in a lifetime journey called 'Transformation'!

Mumbai Metropolis Metaverse! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) February 19, 2024

As per the official page of this metaverse portal, this project is powered by Meta, Hungama, and GOQii among other brands. The portal not only lets visitors navigate through the financial capital of the country, but also allows them to indulge in games that include activities such as designing the city.

Thrilled to announce the launch of Mumbai Megapolis Metaverse!



A monumental step towards reimagining urban planning, brought to life with the hard work & dedication of our incredible @mumbai_tech_. Honored to have it unveiled by @Dev_Fadnavis



Here's to shaping the future of… pic.twitter.com/vT10uSvmki — Vishal Gondal (@vishalgondal) February 20, 2024

Hon Deputy CM @Dev_Fadnavis ji has really been passionate to contribute major positive development in Mumbaikars Life



join this once in a lifetime journey called ‘Transformation'!



Mumbai Metropolis Metaverse!https://t.co/O3nsvDwoWy

Android — https://t.co/zAVIpgzmAO…

iOS —… https://t.co/dpmGIhWSxo pic.twitter.com/hzsMshXBAo — Pratik Karpe (@CAPratikKarpe) February 19, 2024

This is first time that an Indian city has launched itself on the metaverse at a time when international players from the sector are showing interest in India expansion.

The Sandbox, a popular metaverse platform based in Hong Kong for instance, is looking to make India its largest market in the next two years.

On the sidelines of the expansion of metaverse in India, Meta recently reached out to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), insisting that India must promote dialogue between the policymakers and the industry stakeholders to ensure the constant growth of technologies like AI and the metaverse. The metaverse market is estimated to reach the valuation of $800 billion (roughly Rs. 59,58,700 crore) by the end of 2024.

