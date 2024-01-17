Technology News

Mercedes-Benz Boasts of In-Car NFT Gallery as Part of MB.OS Revamp

Built on blockchains, NFTs are digital collectibles that hold underlaying values, which makes them a lucrative investment item for members of the Web3 community.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 January 2024 00:16 IST
Mercedes-Benz Boasts of In-Car NFT Gallery as Part of MB.OS Revamp

Photo Credit: Reuters

The first ever NFT collection from Mercedes was debuted in April last year

Highlights
  • Mercedes-Benz is taking pro-Web3 approach
  • Aims to connect with younger generation of customers
  • Mercedes has previously launched its own NFT collections

Mercedes, the German luxury carmaker has decided to express its stance on the controversial Web3 sector, in a rather bold and artistic way. In a revamp to its operating system, Mercedes-Benz has decided to include a digital gallery, showing off non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Built on blockchains, NFTs are digital collectibles that hold underlaying values, which makes them a lucrative investment item for members of the Web3 community. NFTs could be inspired by artworks, cartoons, game characters, or even imaginary elements.

During its recent presentation at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the German automaker showcased its next-generation Mercedez-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) that brings changes to its in-car entertainment provisions, Decrypt reported.

As part of these tweaks to its OS, the dashboard of Mercedes-Benz now features a new app called ‘MBUX Collectibles'. Through this app, users of these cars will be able to browse through NFTs linked to the brand. Last year, the car company had dropped its second NXT Icons NFT collection. The 18,860 digital that are collectibles part of this collection, for instance, will be shown as part of the car's NFT gallery.

The first ever NFT collection from Mercedes-Benz debuted in April last year, and it was named ‘Maschine'. NFTs from this series will also be featured in the revamped dashboard. Hoping to connect with a younger generation of customers, the German luxury car brand has been trying to establish itself as a pro-Web3 brand for a while now.

Apart from NFTs, Mercedes-Benz had inked a sponsorship deal with the FTX crypto exchange in September 2021. The partnership automatically fell apart after the FTX exchange collapsed last year and ended up filing for bankruptcy. Not just NFTs and crypto exchanges – the company has also taken into conscience, the use of blockchain in its operations. In 2020, the company piloted a blockchain project to track the amount of CO2 emissions triggered by its cobalt supply chain.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, CES2024, Mercedes Benz, NFT galley, NFTs
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
US SEC Agrees to Delay Terraform Labs' $40-Billion Crypto Fraud Trail for Do Kwon's Extradition

Related Stories

Mercedes-Benz Boasts of In-Car NFT Gallery as Part of MB.OS Revamp
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC to Debut in India on This Date
  2. Samsung Galaxy A05s, Galaxy M14, Galaxy F14, More Get Discounts in India
  3. Airtel, Reliance Jio Likely to End Unlimited 5G Data Offers: Here's Why
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Older Models Get BP, ECG Features in India
  5. Honor MagicBook X16 (2024) Launched in India at This Price
  6. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series to Launch in India on This Day
  7. Realme Note 1 Specifications Leak; Tipped to Launch Later This Month
  8. Top Smartwatch Deals Under Rs. 10,000 for Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale
  9. iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to Get More RAM, Faster Wi-Fi: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 Available at Discounted Price in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Mercedes-Benz Boasts of In-Car NFT Gallery as Part of MB.OS Revamp
  2. US SEC Agrees to Delay Terraform Labs' $40-Billion Crypto Fraud Trail for Do Kwon's Extradition
  3. Mahindra Calls for EV Level Playing Field Amid Tesla's India Entry Plans
  4. Apple Vision Pro May Arrive With One Less Feature as User Spots Modified Video and Website Content
  5. National Startup Day: CoinDCX Chief Posts Earnest Appeal to India’s Govt, Web3 Community
  6. Emmy Awards Full Winners’ List: The Bear and Succession Take Home Most Wins
  7. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Get Discounts in India: Check Revised Price Tags
  8. ReMarkable 2 E-Ink Tablet With 10.3-Inch Monochrome Display Launched in India: Price, Availability
  9. Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 Models May Lose Support for SpO2 Monitoring to Dodge US Ban: Report
  10. Halo Infinite's Unannounced Battle Royale Project Rumoured to Be Cancelled
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »