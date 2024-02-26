Technology News

Metaverse in Healthcare Market Size Estimated to Reach Nearly $500 Billion by 2033: Report

Surgical training methods can be made visually more explanatory via the metaverse technology.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 February 2024 19:20 IST
Metaverse in Healthcare Market Size Estimated to Reach Nearly $500 Billion by 2033: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Julien Tromeur

Medical companies and brands are already starting to establish themselves in the metaverse

Highlights
  • Metaverse will aid in remote consultations and patient monitoring
  • Rise in uses of telemedicine is likely impact metaverse growth
  • More hospitals and clinics now use AR and VR technologies
Advertisement

Metaverse, the virtual universe created by Facebook parent Meta, is yet to take off but the technology is seemingly carving a niche in sensitive sectors like education and healthcare. The global metaverse healthcare market is projected to reach a valuation of nearly $500 billion (roughly Rs. 41,44,020 crore) by 2033. This figure has been estimated by market research firm Spherical Insights, which published its recent report on metaverse's potential to boom in the healthcare sector in the next nine years. meta

According to the Spherical Insights report, the global metaverse in healthcare market size is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.3 percent from 2023 to 2033. The report, published last month, said that the worldwide metaverse in healthcare market size was expected to hit $496.26 billion (roughly Rs. 41,12,780 crore) by 2033. The metaverse healthcare market size was estimated at $8.97 billion last year. The report also noted that the Asia Pacific market was expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

The integration of metaverse into healthcare studies and research has the potential bring new and collaborative approaches in the sector, the report claimed. Navigating through futuristic surgical training methods and telemedicine can be made visually more explanatory via the metaverse technology.

The metaverse can also help healthcare professionals train and practice their skills in practical augmented and virtual reality sessions. The technology can also go a long way in aiding remote consultation and patient monitoring.

The report attributes the estimated growth to several factors like the increased usage of telemedicine in cases of remote patient consultations and patient monitoring for at-home care recipients and the rise in use of AR and VR technology in hospitals and clinics for surgical procedures. “Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies can enable more realistic virtual appointments, consultations, and examinations will boost the metaverse in healthcare market growth,” it said.

While the report by Spherical Insights estimates the metaverse healthcare sector to boom to a nearly $500 billion market, other market research firms like Towards Healthcare, and Research and Markets put out a more conservative estimate, with projected CAGR of 26.3 percent and 34 percent, respectively. The Tower Healthcare report estimates the metaverse in healthcare market size to cross $81.99 billion by 2032.

Medical companies and brands are already starting to establish themselves in the metaverse to become early adopters of this technology. Back in 2022 for instance, Hyderabad-based Yashoda Hospitals set up an experience zone in the Decentraland metaverse, claiming to become India's first chain of hospitals to do so.

Built atop blockchain networks, metaverse ecosystems are fully functional virtual environments for people to work together, play games, and socialise as digital avatars from the privacy and comfort of their homes.

As per a report published by research firm InsightAce Analytic in October 2023, the coming together of the metaverse and the education sector is expected to be churning over $102 billion (roughly Rs. 8,48,980 crore) by the year 2031.

Researchers from the sector, however, have advised tech firms to bring their focus on producing affordable and advanced hardware capable of letting people explore the metaverse to its full potential.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Metaverse, Web3, Healthcare, AR, VR
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Qualcomm Unveils On-Device Generative AI Features for Android Smartphones at MWC 2024

Related Stories

Metaverse in Healthcare Market Size Estimated to Reach Nearly $500 Billion by 2033: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi HyperOS Roll-Out Timeline Unveiled: Here's the List of Devices
  2. iQoo Z9 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC to Debut in India on This Date
  3. Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro Set to Launch in India on This Day
  4. Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Announced at MWC 2024
  5. Truecaller Brings Call Recording, AI Transcriptions Features to India
  6. Qualcomm Showcases On-Device AI Features for Smartphones at MWC 2024
  7. Lenovo Showcases Laptop With Transparent Display at MWC 2024
  8. Lava Blaze Curve 5G India Price Range, Specifications Tipped
  9. Xiaomi 14 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched Ahead of MWC 2024
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Pocket Go With AR Glasses, Dynamic 1 Robot Dog Unveiled at MWC 2024: Key Features
  2. Truecaller Launches Call Recordings, AI-Powered Transcriptions in India for Android and iOS Phones
  3. Lava Blaze Curve 5G India Price Range Leaked; Tipped to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC
  4. Metaverse in Healthcare Market Size Estimated to Reach Nearly $500 Billion by 2033: Report
  5. Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled at MWC 2024
  6. MWC 2024: Lenovo Unveils ThinkBook Transparent Laptop Concept, New ThinkPad Laptops, More
  7. Qualcomm Unveils On-Device Generative AI Features for Android Smartphones at MWC 2024
  8. Motorola Announces New Deal With Corning at MWC 2024; to Use Gorilla Glass for Its Entire Portfolio
  9. Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro India Launch Set for March 7: Here's What We Know So Far
  10. Vietnam's VinFast Seeks EV Import Duty Cut as Plant Construction Starts in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »