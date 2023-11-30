Technology News

Seoul, Dubai, Santa Monica Named Among Leaders in Metaverse in WEF Report

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has projected that nearly 700 cities will have some kind of a metaverse infrastructure by the year 2030.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 November 2023 21:21 IST
Seoul, Dubai, Santa Monica Named Among Leaders in Metaverse in WEF Report

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The metaverse sector is expected to touch $936.6 billion market cap by 2030

Highlights
  • Metaverse is an immersive technology experience created on blockchains
  • WEF report says metaverse can open more people to the Internet
  • Dubai aims to generate thousands of jobs in metaverse and Web3
Advertisement

The metaverse sector, although gradually, is showing signs of growth and adoption in different parts of the world. Citing a report by technology intelligence firm ABI Research, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said that nearly 700 cities will have some kind of a metaverse infrastructure by the year 2030. As of now, however, South Korea's Seoul, UAE' Dubai, and US' Santa Monica have been named in the report as the leading cities of the international metaverse sector.

Listing the benefits of cities exploring the metaverse, WEF said this virtual world ecosystem brings along cost savings related to the design, operation, and maintenance of urban infrastructure while also helping city leaders gain ‘political capital' if the city's population becomes tech friendly.

“As cities look to decarbonise, digital twin technologies can help by enhancing urban design through simulation, planification and optimisation,” the report highlighted.

In the US, Santa Monica is the first city to lets users go about the city through a metaverse-enabled social media app called Flick.

“FlickPlay encourages people to walk through real places to find scarce digital tokens, which can be collected and then used to unlock videos with rare filters that you can show off to your friends. By moving people through parts of cities that are less travelled, FlickPlay can also create new economic activity while reducing crime,” it explained.

Dubai is viewing metaverse as an essential part its economic growth campaign that is expected to stand among world's top cities in terms of GDP. To strengthen its position in the sector, Dubai is looking to attract 1,000 firms working in the blockchain and metaverse sectors. In the next seven years, Dubai aims to be home to over 40,000 Web3 professionals. As per WEF's research, more than 50 percent consumers in Dubai look forward to creating and monetising content in the metaverse, the report said. While 60 percent consumers see the metaverse as a business opportunity, 78 percent brands wish to be more engaged with Web3.

“Dubai will develop Web3 technology and its applications to enhance new ways of working in tourism, education, retail, healthcare and remote work. How will the city achieve this? By fostering innovation, increasing research and development, while boosting talent and investment by helping developers, content creators and digital platform users to get support in education on all things metaverse,” the report noted.

As for Seoul, the growth of the metaverse in South Korea is completely being backed by the government there. The Asian country has already committed $180 million (roughly Rs 1,500 crore) to the development of a national metaverse ecosystem. The phase one of Metaverse Seoul lets residents download the world's first urban metaverse app and use it to play games, experience city attractions, and complete mundane tasks.

“Metaverse Seoul phase two will bring in more services from 2024 that include connecting local industries with foreign investors, while the final phase will integrate virtual and augmented reality technology into the day-to-day running of the city's infrastructure,” the WEF report claimed.

Mark Zuckerberg went bullish on the metaverse tech when he rebranded Facebook to Meta in September 2021. Despite incurring back-to-back losses in its metaverse-dedicated unit, Zuckerberg has kept his faith intact on this branch of emerging technology.

As per Statista, it was estimated that the global metaverse market stood at $65.5 billion (roughly Rs. 5,44,035 crore) in 2022. This year, the market is expected to rise to $82 billion (roughly Rs. 6,81,082 crore), before surging to $936.6 billion (roughly Rs. 77,79,526 crore) by 2030.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, World Economic Forum, Metaverse. Web3
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp Rolls Out Secret Code Feature for Locked Chats on iOS and Android: How it Works

Related Stories

Seoul, Dubai, Santa Monica Named Among Leaders in Metaverse in WEF Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Exclusive: Redmi 13C 5G Variant Set to Launch in India on December 6
  2. Infinix Hot 40i With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched at This Price
  3. Redmi 13C to Launch in India on This Date: Key Specifications Tipped
  4. OnePlus 12 Teased to Offer 4,500 Nits Peak Brightness, Up to 24GB RAM
  5. Poco M6 Pro 5G With 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Launched in India: See Price
  6. Vivo S18, Vivo S18 Pro to Launch Soon; Specifications Leak Online
  7. OnePlus Open Review: Raising the Bar
  8. Redmi 13C 5G India Variant Set to Launch With This Chipset
  9. Vivo V29 Pro Review: A Good-Looking Mid-Ranger
  10. Seoul, Dubai, Santa Monica Named Among Leaders in Metaverse in WEF Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Seoul, Dubai, Santa Monica Named Among Leaders in Metaverse in WEF Report
  2. WhatsApp Rolls Out Secret Code Feature for Locked Chats on iOS and Android: How it Works
  3. Philippines' SEC to Block Access to Binance, Says Crypto Exchange's Operator Not a Registered Corporation
  4. Redmi 13C 5G India Variant Confirmed to Get MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC Ahead of December 6 Launch
  5. Meizu 21 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 200-Megapixel Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Tecno Spark Go 2024 With Dynamic Port Feature Set to Launch in India on December 4
  7. Huawei Virtual Reality Headset Tipped to Debut Next Year, May Compete With Apple Vision Pro
  8. PlayStation Plus December Free Games Include Lego 2K Drive, Powerwash Simulator and Sable
  9. Vivo Y100i With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get Larger Displays
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »