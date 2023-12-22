WhosNext2023
Technology News

Metaverse Platform ‘The Sandbox’ Said to Double Down on India-Related Initiatives: Details

Based in Hong Kong, The Sandbox is an entity of venture capital giant Animoca Brands.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 December 2023 09:02 IST
Metaverse Platform ‘The Sandbox’ Said to Double Down on India-Related Initiatives: Details

Photo Credit: The Sandbox/ Animoca Brands

The metaverse market is projected to touch the valuation of $800 billion by 2024

Highlights
  • Metaverse is a fully functional virtual universe built on blockchain
  • India sees metaverse as a largely unregulated Web3 industry
  • The Sandbox entered India this year in February
Advertisement

The Sandbox, a metaverse platform based in Hong Kong, has put its India expansion plan at the top of its priorities. In the next two years, The Sandbox is looking to make India its largest market. Despite having crypto and NFTs as elements of its operational ecosystem, the metaverse platform has shown confidence that it would see growth in India. Currently, the Web3 industry is largely unregulated in the country and the government has maintained a strict stance against letting Indians engage deeply with the volatile sector.

The Sandbox is an entity of venture capital giant Animoca Brands. It first entered India this year and established its Indian entity called the BharatBox. The Sandbox teamed up with global venture accelerator Brinc to create BharatBox, that envelops cultural elements of the country such as Bollywood.

“We are ready to engage with and help regulators to discuss the space,” media reports quoted The Sandbox co-founder Sebastien Borget as saying. A complete list of laws for Web3 firms to ab ide by in India are expected to arrive by mid-2025.

In the last few months, BharatBox has forged partnerships with three media mammoths in India -- Eros Entertainment, Hungama, and Shemaroo. As per CoinDesk, BharatBox has struck a total of 25 deals this year.

To process crypto trading and transactions within its ecosystem in India, The Sandbox has already stepped into a partnership with the Okto Web3 wallet.

The metaverse market is expected to reportedly reach $800 billion (roughly Rs. 59,58,700 crore) by 2024.

“We want to build a diverse and inclusive world with no borders, bringing different regions of the world together, and with that vision in mind, a year ago, we started out in India to establish a joint venture,” Borget noted.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, The Sandbox, Metaverse
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max to Be Equipped With Tetraprism Telephoto Lens: Report

Related Stories

Metaverse Platform ‘The Sandbox’ Said to Double Down on India-Related Initiatives: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11R 5G Said to Be Best-Selling Phone in Rs. 30,000 Segment on Amazon
  2. Amazon Prime Lite Annual Subscription Now Offered at a Lower Price
  3. Poco M6 5G Leaked Teaser Suggests Phone May Launch in India At This Price
  4. Redmi Note 13 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 4 Launch
  5. Apple May Equip the iPhone 16 Pro With This iPhone 15 Pro Max Feature
  6. Apple's AirPods Pro 3 Earbuds Tipped to Get These New Features
  7. Best Year End Smartphone Deals on Amazon: iPhone 13, OnePlus 11R, More
  8. OnePlus 12 5G to Debut at 'Smooth Beyond Belief' Event in India on This Date
  9. Redmi Note 14 Series Said to Be in the Works, May Rival Realme 12 Lineup
  10. Entire iPhone 16 Lineup May Get an A18 Chip, iOS 18 Code Suggests
#Latest Stories
  1. Metaverse Platform ‘The Sandbox’ Said to Double Down on India-Related Initiatives: Details
  2. Vivo X100 Pro+ May Feature a Samsung 2K Display, Sony LYT-900 Rear Camera
  3. OnePlus Ace 3 Launch Date Tipped; Said to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W Fast Charging
  4. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max to Be Equipped With Tetraprism Telephoto Lens: Report
  5. Parliament Passes Telecommunication Bill That Seeks Increased Government Control Over Telecom Sector
  6. iQoo Neo 9, iQoo Neo 9 Pro Teased to Offer 5,160mAh Battery With 120W Fast Charging Support
  7. Amazon Prime Lite Annual Subscription Plan Gets a Price Cut: See Benefits
  8. Meta Concerned Over Telecom Bill’s Ambiguities, Fears Government Regulation of OTT Apps: Report
  9. Apple Watch With Redesigned Band Connection System Tipped Again, May Break Compatibility With Current Bands
  10. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G India Launch Set for December 26
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »