WhosNext2023
Technology News

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max to Be Equipped With Tetraprism Telephoto Lens: Report

Apple might close the gap between the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with next year's models.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 December 2023 17:35 IST
iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max to Be Equipped With Tetraprism Telephoto Lens: Report
Highlights
  • Apple launched the iPhone 15 Pro Max with a tetraprism telephoto lens
  • Next year's Pro models could both be equipped with the camera
  • The iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are expected to sport bigger displays
Advertisement

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could be equipped with a tetraprism telephoto lens next year, according to a report. Earlier this year, Apple launched the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, but only the latter was equipped with the company's improved telephoto lens that offers up to 5x optical zoom — higher than the 3x optical zoom support on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The purported increase in size of the iPhone 16 Pro models could allow for a better telephoto camera in the smaller model.

A MacRumors report citing unnamed sources states that Apple plans to equip both the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max with its new tetraprism telephoto lens in 2024. By using a compact glass structure using a prism, Apple's top-of-the-line iPhone model can reflect light four times and allow for better optical zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

However, the inclusion of this camera technology was said to be a challenge for Apple due to space constraints, which is why only the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max arrived with the tetraprism telephoto camera this year. If recent reports are to be believed, Apple is planning to increase the display sizes of the both the iPhone 16 Pro to 6.3 inches and the iPhone 16 Pro Max to 6.9 inches, up from 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively.

Citing internal documentation, the report also states that the tetraprism module and camera design for the iPhone 16 Pro model appears similar to the one on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It is currently unclear whether the company plans to use the same camera setup on both iPhone 16 Pro models as the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

This is the third time that such a claim has been made. TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated in September — and again in November — that the iPhone 16 Pro will also feature the improved camera technology. Kuo previously predicted that Apple would not equip the iPhone 15 Pro model with the same telephoto lens as the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Tetraprism camera, Tetraprism iPhone, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Parliament Passes Telecommunication Bill That Seeks Increased Government Control Over Telecom Sector

Related Stories

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max to Be Equipped With Tetraprism Telephoto Lens: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 4 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Date Has Just Leaked: See Here
  3. OnePlus 11R 5G Said to Be Best-Selling Phone in Rs. 30,000 Segment on Amazon
  4. Amazon Prime Lite Annual Subscription Now Offered at a Lower Price
  5. Redmi Note 14 Series Said to Be in the Works, May Rival Realme 12 Lineup
  6. Apple's AirPods Pro 3 Earbuds Tipped to Get These New Features
  7. Poco M6 5G Leaked Teaser Suggests Phone May Launch in India At This Price
  8. iQoo Neo 9 Pro India Launch Timeline, Design, SoC Details Tipped
  9. OnePlus 12 5G to Debut at 'Smooth Beyond Belief' Event in India on This Date
  10. Poco M6 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X100 Pro+ May Feature a Samsung 2K Display, Sony LYT-900 Rear Camera
  2. OnePlus Ace 3 Launch Date Tipped; Said to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W Fast Charging
  3. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max to Be Equipped With Tetraprism Telephoto Lens: Report
  4. Parliament Passes Telecommunication Bill That Seeks Increased Government Control Over Telecom Sector
  5. iQoo Neo 9, iQoo Neo 9 Pro Teased to Offer 5,160mAh Battery With 120W Fast Charging Support
  6. Amazon Prime Lite Annual Subscription Plan Gets a Price Cut: See Benefits
  7. Meta Concerned Over Telecom Bill’s Ambiguities, Fears Government Regulation of OTT Apps: Report
  8. Apple Watch With Redesigned Band Connection System Tipped Again, May Break Compatibility With Current Bands
  9. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G India Launch Set for December 26
  10. Lava Storm 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »