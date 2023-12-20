WhosNext2023
Shiba Inu Holders to Get ‘.SHIB’ Domain that Would Function on Web2.0, Web3

The Shib team has partnered with D3, which is an Internet domain firm, in order to provide these ‘.shib’ usernames to its community members.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 December 2023 23:22 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu is a memecoin with a current market cap of $6.5 billion

  • Shiba Inu, D3 will create domain names to work on Web2 and Web3
  • Shib holders would be able to access the .shib domain names
  • Approval awaited by Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Number
The developers behind the popular memecoin Shiba Inu have decided to bring a new offering to its investor community. The Shiba Inu team has applied to acquire the ‘.shib' domain, which if approved, would let members of its community create email addresses with the ‘.shib' suffix. This top-level domain (TLD) will work natively with Web3 elements like crypto wallets and be compatible with traditional email applications.

Presently, the Web3 domains that are in circulation like .crypto and .eth do not work natively with critical internet tools like web browsers and email. This is because they do not operate on the traditional Web2 Domain Name System (DNS).

The Shib team has partnered with D3, which is an Internet domain firm, in order to provide these ‘.shib' usernames to its community members. D3, founded in 2023, aims to create the next generation of domains that would be interoperable between Web2 and Web3.

The domain startup posted an official update about its partnership with Shib on its X handle.

As part of the process that entails Shib's application for this new domain, D3 will first seek approval from the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) — a US-based non-profit organisation that creates and enforces policy on the internet's identifiers.

If things go well, Shib developers will offer ‘name tokens' based on .shib that would eliminate the need for its community to create long, alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses to juggle assets among multiple blockchains.

As of now, the development has not ushered any significant change in its pricing. At the time of writing, the value of Shiba Inu stood at $0.000010 (roughly Rs. 0.000850).

In recent times, crypto-related domain names have come to garner major popularity around the world. Last year, authorities in the UAE announced that women entrepreneurs aiming to experiment in the Web3 arena could apply for a free domain name.

In June 2022, crypto exchange firm Blockchain.com decided to list 86 million ‘.blockchain' domain names for up for grabs for free, supported by Unstoppable Domains.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu, Domain Name
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Microsoft Copilot Gets Suno Integration, Can Now Create Songs Based on Prompts

