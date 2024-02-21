Oppo has announced Oppo F25 Pro 5G as its next F series phone in the country. It is confirmed to launch in India later this month. Alongside the launch date, the company has also revealed its design and some of its key specifications. Based on the information and its appearance, the handset appears to be the rebranded Oppo Reno 11F 5G, which was recently announced in Indonesia. So far, only one colour option for the Oppo F25 Pro 5G has been revealed, but there could be more.

As per a press release, the successor to the Oppo F23 5G will be placed in the sub-Rs. 25,000 price segment and is confirmed to launch in India on February 29 in a Lava Red colour option. A microsite for the Oppo F25 Pro 5G has also gone live on Amazon which showcases its design. Some reports have also claimed that the smartphone could be available in a blue finish, however, there is no confirmation regarding this.

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display is protected by Panda Glass. In a press release, the company said that it has a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio and a thickness of 7.54mm. For optics, it sports a triple rear camera unit placed in two vertically aligned circular modules. The setup comprises a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 112-degree field of vision, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, it carries a centrally-placed hole-punch cutout that houses a 32-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls.

Further, the Chinese smartphone brand claims that the camera will come with several artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features. One of them is AI Smart Image Matting that allows users to tap on a photo and extract the subject (or multiple subjects) as a transparent PNG that can be shared with another app. This feature is similar to the one available on iPhone since iOS 16. Apart from that, the smartphone also leverages AI in its beauty filters and portrait mode for more aesthetic results.

While other specifications were not mentioned, we do know more about the Oppo Reno 11F 5G, which is believed to be F25 Pro's global variant. As per reports, it could be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB inbuilt storage. A leak also suggested that the phone would be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.