Technology News

Oppo F25 Pro 5G, With a 64-Megapixel Camera, Confirmed to Launch in India Soon

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 February 2024 14:40 IST
Oppo F25 Pro 5G, With a 64-Megapixel Camera, Confirmed to Launch in India Soon

Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G features a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo F25 Pro 5G will be available in a Lava Red colour option
  • It supports 4K video recording on both front and rear cameras
  • Oppo F25 Pro 5G is speculated to be a rebranded Reno 11F 5G
Advertisement

Oppo has announced Oppo F25 Pro 5G as its next F series phone in the country. It is confirmed to launch in India later this month. Alongside the launch date, the company has also revealed its design and some of its key specifications. Based on the information and its appearance, the handset appears to be the rebranded Oppo Reno 11F 5G, which was recently announced in Indonesia. So far, only one colour option for the Oppo F25 Pro 5G has been revealed, but there could be more.

As per a press release, the successor to the Oppo F23 5G will be placed in the sub-Rs. 25,000 price segment and is confirmed to launch in India on February 29 in a Lava Red colour option. A microsite for the Oppo F25 Pro 5G has also gone live on Amazon which showcases its design. Some reports have also claimed that the smartphone could be available in a blue finish, however, there is no confirmation regarding this.

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display is protected by Panda Glass. In a press release, the company said that it has a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio and a thickness of 7.54mm. For optics, it sports a triple rear camera unit placed in two vertically aligned circular modules. The setup comprises a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 112-degree field of vision, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, it carries a centrally-placed hole-punch cutout that houses a 32-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls.

Further, the Chinese smartphone brand claims that the camera will come with several artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features. One of them is AI Smart Image Matting that allows users to tap on a photo and extract the subject (or multiple subjects) as a transparent PNG that can be shared with another app. This feature is similar to the one available on iPhone since iOS 16. Apart from that, the smartphone also leverages AI in its beauty filters and portrait mode for more aesthetic results.

While other specifications were not mentioned, we do know more about the Oppo Reno 11F 5G, which is believed to be F25 Pro's global variant. As per reports, it could be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB inbuilt storage. A leak also suggested that the phone would be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo F25 Pro 5G, Oppo F25 Pro launch, Oppo F25 Pro specifications, Oppo Reno 11F 5G
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Realme 12+ 5G Specifications Leaked via Malaysian Retailer Listing Ahead of Official Launch
Mumbaikars Will Soon be Able to Check City Development Status Through Metaverse
Oppo F25 Pro 5G, With a 64-Megapixel Camera, Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F25 Pro 5G, With 64-Megapixel Camera, to Launch in India This Month
  2. Realme 12+ 5G Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  3. iPhone 15 Offers Longer Battery Lifespan Than Previous Models, Apple Says
  4. OnePlus Watch 2 India Launch Date Confirmed Ahead of MWC Debut
  5. Nothing Phone 2a Will Use This MediaTek Chipset; Design Renders Leak
  6. Vivo V30 Pro Camera Details Tipped Ahead of February 28 Launch
  7. Mumbaikars Can Soon Check City Development Status Through Metaverse
  8. Sony Could Launch a PS5 Pro in Time for GTA 6 Release, Analysts Say
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Scheduled to Launch on March 14, Will Offer AI Capabilities
  2. Mumbaikars Will Soon be Able to Check City Development Status Through Metaverse
  3. Oppo F25 Pro 5G, With a 64-Megapixel Camera, Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  4. Realme 12+ 5G Specifications Leaked via Malaysian Retailer Listing Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Sony Readying a 'Pro' Version of PS5 This Year Ahead of GTA 6 Launch in 2025: Report
  6. Realme 12+ 5G India Launch Date Set for March 6; Confirmed to Feature 50-Megapixel Camera
  7. OnePlus Watch 2 India Launch Date, Design, Details Confirmed; Pre-Reservations Now Open
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Slips Down from $52,000 Mark, Ether Recedes After Briefly Touching $3,000-Mark
  9. Elden Ring's Shadow of Erdtree Expansion to Get Gameplay Reveal Trailer on February 21
  10. iPhone 15 Series Offers Longer Battery Cycle Lifespan Than Previous Models, Apple Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »