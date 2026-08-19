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Nexo Australia Begins Offering Credit Lines Against Cryptocurrency Collateral

Nexo Australia will manage customer applications and support for loans provided through a licensed credit partner.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 August 2026 17:21 IST
Nexo Australia Begins Offering Credit Lines Against Cryptocurrency Collateral

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Nick Jones

Nexo’s Australian customers can use digital assets as collateral for credit lines

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Highlights
  • Nexo Australia is registered with AUSTRAC as a crypto provider
  • Interest rates range from 0.9 percent to 21.9 percent
  • Borrowers can access funds without selling their crypto holdings
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Nexo Australia began to offer cryptocurrency-backed credit lines on August 19 after receiving credit representative authorisation from the Australian consumer credit framework. According to Nexo, qualified customers can access Australian dollars and stablecoins through their respective collateralised cryptocurrencies. Annual interest rates advertised can go as low as 0.9 percent and as high as 21.9 percent. The credit representative number for Nexo Australia is 580430. The regulated credit products of Nexo Australia are provided through Avgi Pty Ltd, whose Australian credit licence number is 567308.

Crypto-Backed Credit Comes With Collateral Risks for Australian Borrowers

As per the disclosure by Nexo, being a credit representative is not an indication that Nexo Australia holds its own credit licence in Australia. According to the guidance from ASIC, it is possible for a company to undertake the authorised activities on behalf of the licensee. The regulated loans of Nexo are offered through Nexo Individual Loans Pty Ltd. Avgi is assigned the task of servicing them under its credit licence. Meanwhile, Nexo Australia takes care of account management, handling applications and customer support. 

According to Nexo Australia, it has registered itself with AUSTRAC as a digital currency exchange service provider and is a member of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority. AFCA offers an independent process for financial complaints that are eligible. According to the Australian Business Register, Nexo Australia Pty Ltd is an active private limited company of the company. Its Australian business number was activated in June 2023.

The credit lines offered by Nexo do not force customers who qualify for the services to sell their digital assets before they borrow. Money is usually made available within 24 hours, according to the company. The service does not have any fixed term or upfront fee. Customers can pay back without any constraints and exchange collateral without closing. Nevertheless, there are dangers associated with borrowing through crypto. If the collateral reduces in value, then the borrower will be required to add more money or risk losing some of the collateral. Australia's MoneySmart advises that borrowing through your investments increases losses when the asset values drop.

The US-based crypto exchange, Coinbase, also introduced crypto-backed USDC loans for users in the UK, which allow users to borrow USDC stablecoin against Bitcoin, Ether, and Coinbase Wrapped Staked Ether (cbETH) with up to 3.5 percent APY in USDC rewards automatically kicking in for Coinbase One members. The loans were issued through Morpho, which is a lending protocol on Base. As per the announcement, users can borrow up to $5 million (roughly Rs. 46.8 crore) in USDC with BTC-backed loans.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

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Further reading: Crypto Loans, AUSTRAC, ASICS, Nexo
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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