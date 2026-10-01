F1 25, the Formula 1 sim from developer Codemasters, is coming to PS Plus this month. The racing title was released last year and followed the 2025 Formula One and Formula 2 championships. PS Plus will also add popular extraction shooter Hunt: Showdown 1896 and third-person shooter Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2. The three titles will be added to the game subscription service on October 6.

Sony announced October's PS Plus monthly games lineup on the PlayStation Blog on Wednesday. Once added to PS Plus, the titles will be available to PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/Premium tier members. The games will be available on the service till November 2.

Here's a closer look at the PS Plus monthly games lineup for October:

F1 25

Codemasters' Formula 1 racing sim joins PS Plus on October 6. F1 25 released on May 30, 2025, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. It follows the official 2025 Formula One and Formula 2 championship season.

The racing title makes improvements to the handling model of F1 24. The game also brings updates to tracks, the MyTeam mode, and more. It will be available to PS Plus members on PS5.

Hunt: Showdown 1896 is an extraction shooter

Photo Credit: Crytek

Hunt: Showdown 1896

Crytek's first-person extraction shooter joins PS Plus this month, as well. Initially released in early access on Steam as Hunt: Showdown in 2018, the game made its way to current-gen consoles in 2024. Hunt: Showdown 1896 puts players in the shoes of a bounty hunter going up against other hunters online to take down monsters.

In addition to its extraction mode, the game also features a Battle Royale mode. The multiplayer shooter will be available to PS Plus members on PS5.

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2

This voxel-style third-person shooter, developed by Yuke's and published by D3 Publisher, tasks players with rescuing square Earth, the game's voxel-style home planet, from an attack by giant enemies.

Players can rescue teammates scattered around the world and assemble a unit from a roster of over 100 characters to take on the threat. The game can be played solo or in four-player co-op. Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 will be available to PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5.