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Samsung Galaxy Buds On Unveiled With Clip-On Design, Up to 9.5 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features

Samsung Galaxy Buds On supports Gemini Live, Quick Voice Memo and Head Gestures on compatible Galaxy AI devices.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 October 2026 19:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds On Unveiled With Clip-On Design, Up to 9.5 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds On uses an open-ear design

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Highlights
  • Samsung has added Audio Leakage Reduction to the Buds On
  • Users can record voice notes without taking out their phone
  • - Samsung will sell the Galaxy Buds On in South Korea from October 27
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Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Buds On, its first clip-on wireless earphones under the Galaxy Buds lineup. The earphones use an open design that leaves the ears unobstructed, making it possible to stay aware of surrounding sounds while listening to music outdoors. Samsung has also detailed the earphones' audio, call and AI features, along with a claimed 9.5 hours of playback on a single charge. The Galaxy Buds On will first go on sale in South Korea later this month.

Samsung Galaxy Buds On Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy Buds On is priced at KRW 299,000 (roughly Rs. 21,000), according to the press release. The open-ear headset will go on sale in South Korea on October 27 in a Black colourway, with a global rollout to follow.

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Samsung Galaxy Buds On Features

The Galaxy Buds On takes a clip-on approach, sitting around the ear rather than inside the ear canal. Samsung says it studied different ear shapes to position the speakers and battery, while the wider contact area and adjustable band are designed to keep the earphones secure during movement. The open design also allows users to hear surrounding sounds while listening to music or attending calls.

For audio, the Galaxy Buds On uses Samsung's TwinBoost speakers and automatic volume control, which adjusts the listening level according to the surrounding environment. It is also equipped with Audio Leakage Reduction technology to limit sound escaping from the earphones, which could be useful in shared spaces such as cafes and libraries.

The Galaxy Buds On earphones are claimed to offer up to 9.5 hours of music playback on a single charge and use Qualcomm's Snapdragon S7 Gen 1 Sound Platform with a Class-D amplifier.

The earphones use three microphones, a bone-conduction-based Voice Pickup Unit sensor and machine learning to separate voices from background noise. Samsung says the setup can help maintain clear calls in conditions such as strong winds and indoor appliance noise.

The open-ear design also ties into several hands-free features available with compatible Galaxy AI devices. Users can start Gemini Live with a voice command, record notes through Quick Voice Memo or use Head Gestures to answer calls, dismiss alarms and check message notifications.

The Buds On connects to compatible Galaxy smartphones and tablets when the charging case is opened. Users can adjust the volume and equaliser from the phone's settings or quick panel without using the Galaxy Wearable app.

Samsung has not yet revealed several core specifications, including the full driver configuration, Bluetooth version, supported codecs, as well as battery and charging specifications. We can expect to learn more details when the Galaxy Buds On goes on sale in South Korea on October 27.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Buds On, Samsung Galaxy Buds On Price, Samsung Galaxy Buds On Features, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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