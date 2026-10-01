Google has announced Gemini 4 Argon, its latest AI model, with a focus on software engineering, enterprise tasks and cybersecurity. The model can produce up to 1 million output tokens, a significant increase from the previous 64,000-token limit. The company is initially testing Argon with cybersecurity professionals through its Fairwind Program, before opening it up to paid API customers and Google AI Ultra subscribers. The model will first go to paid API customers and Google AI Ultra subscribers before expanding access to developers, enterprises and consumers.

Gemini 4 Argon Availability

Gemini 4 Argon is initially rolling out through Google's Fairwind Program to select cybersecurity professionals. Wider access will begin with paid API customers and Google AI Ultra subscribers before expanding to developers, enterprises and consumers.

Google will charge $2 (roughly Rs. 200) per million input tokens and $10 (roughly Rs. 1,000) per million output tokens for Gemini 4 Argon.

Gemini 4 Argon Features and Capabilities

Gemini 4 Argon can generate up to 1 million output tokens, compared with 64,000 on the previous model. Google says it scored 77.9 percent on DeepSWE v1.1 for software engineering, 91.7 percent on LVBench for long-video understanding and 51.3 percent on Zapier's AutomationBench for business tasks.

Google has also been using Argon internally for engineering work, including quantum computing and codebase migrations. In one project, the model helped develop a Rust version of the libgav1 video decoder. Google says the resulting decoder runs 2.7 times faster than the existing Rust port while producing the same video output.

In cybersecurity, the Gemini 4 Argon model can find, validate, and patch software vulnerabilities, and scored 68 percent on CWE-bench v1, tying for the top score on the benchmark. Google is giving cybersecurity professionals access to Argon without its usual cyber guardrails as part of this testing.

Google is also testing safeguards against cyber and CBRN misuse, indirect prompt injection and unintended model behaviour before expanding access. The Mountain View-based tech giant is also testing safeguards against cyber and CBRN misuse, indirect prompt injection and unintended model behaviour. It plans to expand Argon beyond the initial testing phase, with paid API customers and Google AI Ultra subscribers among the first users.