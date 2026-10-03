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  • Best Phones Under Rs. 30,000 in India to Buy During Amazon, Flipkart Sale: Realme 16x 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, More

Best Phones Under Rs. 30,000 in India to Buy During Amazon, Flipkart Sale: Realme 16x 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, More

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G runs on Samsung's Exynos 1380 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 3 October 2026 12:00 IST
Best Phones Under Rs. 30,000 in India to Buy During Amazon, Flipkart Sale: Realme 16x 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, More

Redmi Note 17 5G runs on a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset

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Highlights
  • Here are the best phones under Rs. 30,000 to buy in the upcoming sale
  • Flipkart's Big Billion Days is scheduled to begin on October 9
  • Realme 16x 5G runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset
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As the festival season is approaching, both Amazon and Flipkart are gearing up to conduct special discount sales in India. If you are planning to get a smartphone in the sub-Rs. 30,000 segment, the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sales could be a good opportunity to buy a new smartphone without spending more than your budget. Amazon's sale is scheduled to begin on October 8, while Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will start on October 9. Both platforms will offer early access for select shoppers. The e-commerce websites will provide discounts, bank offers and exchange discounts on smartphones during the sale.

For shoppers who are looking to upgrade their smartphones during the Amazon and Flipkart sales, here are the best phones currently available for under Rs. 30,000 in India.

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Realme 16x 5G

The Realme 16x 5G is one of the newer options in the Rs. 30,000 price segment. It features a 6.8-inch HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. You will get up to 6GB of RAM in this model, and it supports additional virtual RAM. It carries up to 256GB of storage.

realme 16x 5g review main

For optics, the Realme 16x 5G has a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. A 7,000mAh battery is one of the main highlights of the Realme 16x 5G. It supports 45W charging. It has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch HD+, 144Hz Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 6GB RAM, up to 256GB storage
  • Rear Camera: 50-megapixel
  • Front Camera: 8-megapixel
  • Battery: 7,000mAh, 45W charging

Realme 16x 5G Price in India

Price of Realme 16x 5G starts at Rs. 28,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 6GB + 128GB version is priced at Rs. 30,999. The phone is also available with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage, priced at Rs. 33,000

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is another solid option under Rs. 30,000. It has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. This Nord series phone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

On the rear, the handset has a 50-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel sensor. It features a 32-megapixel front camera. It packs a 7,000mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging. It carries an IP64 rating.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.72-inch full-HD+, 144Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage
  • Rear Camera: 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel
  • Battery: 7,000mAh, 45W charging

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is currently priced at Rs. 28,999 in India for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 128GB variant is available at around Rs. 30,999. The 8GB + 256GB model currently costs more than Rs. 34,999.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is another great option for buyers looking for an everyday phone under Rs. 30,000. This Galaxy M series phone has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

samsung galaxy m36 design sheen gagdets 360

The Galaxy M36 5G runs on Samsung's Exynos 1380 chipset and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a triple rear setup including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There is a 13-megapixel camera on the front. The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery and runs Android 15 with One UI 7.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Samsung Exynos 1380
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
  • Front Camera: 13-megapixel
  • Battery: 5,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is currently available in India starting at Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone is also available with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, priced at Rs. 24,490.

Redmi Note 17 5G

The Redmi Note 17 5G is one of the newer smartphones in this price range. It features an HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset and has 8GB of RAM. The phone features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera alongside an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

redmi note 17 deep blacks display gadgets 360

The phone features a large 7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset and comes with up to 8GB of RAM. The handset has a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 17 5G's biggest hardware highlight is its 8,000mAh battery, which supports 45W wired charging. The phone also has an IP65-rated build and runs Android 16 with HyperOS 3.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • Rear Camera: 50-megapixel
  • Front Camera: 8-megapixel
  • Battery: 8,000mAh, 45W charging
  • Software: Android 16, HyperOS 3

Redmi Note 17 5G Price in India

Redmi Note 17 5G starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB configuration is currently listed at Rs. 30,000.

Moto G57 Power 5G

The Moto G57 Power is the most affordable option in this list. It has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset and has 8GB of RAM. The phone features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera alongside an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Battery life is another major focus of the Moto G57 Power. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The handset runs Android 16, offers microSD expansion and has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.72-inch full-HD+, 120Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
  • Front Camera: 8-megapixel
  • Battery: 7,000mAh, 30W charging

Moto G57 Power Price in India

The Moto G57 Power is currently starting at Rs. 21,199 in India for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The pricing can vary in upcoming sales.

FAQs

Which is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 with a larger battery?

The Redmi Note 17 5G has an 8,000mAh battery. The Realme 16x 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite and Moto G57 Power 5G feature 7,000mAh batteries.

Which is the most affordable phone in this list?

The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G and Moto G57 Power 5G are among the more affordable options, with prices starting at around Rs. 21,000.

When do the Amazon and Flipkart sales start?

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is scheduled to begin on October 8, while Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale starts on October 9.

Realme 16x 5G

Realme 16x 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large display with decent colour reproduction
  • The 7,000mAh battery lasts really long
  • Adequately priced considering the current market situation
  • Decent selfie camera performance
  • The speaker is loud enough for outdoor media consumption
  • Bad
  • Underpowered, two-year-old SoC
  • Low-resolution display
  • Realme UI bloatware
  • Top-heavy build tires the hand quickly
Read detailed Realme 16x 5G review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Black variant looks really nice
  • Clean, fluid OxygenOS experience
  • Reliable everyday performance
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • LCD panel lacks the punch of AMOLED rivals
  • Average outdoor legibility
  • No ultra-wide camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 120Hz SuperAMOLED panel
  • Smooth software operation
  • 6 years of software updates
  • Runs cool when stressed
  • Bad
  • Average daylight and poor low-light cameras
  • Design is a smudge magnet
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life barely lasts a day
  • No charger in box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M36 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Redmi Note 17 5G

Redmi Note 17 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and punchy OLED display
  • IP65-rated design
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy, two-handed design
  • Software interface stutters randomly
  • Plenty of presintalled apps and games
  • Poor GPU performance
  • Single bottom-firing speaker
  • Single 128GB storage variant
  • Hybrid SIM card tray for SD card expansion
  • Maximum 1080p 30 fps video recording
Read detailed Redmi Note 17 5G review
Display 7.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 4 Gen 4
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2396 pixels
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Further reading: Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung Galaxy M36 5G, Redmi Note 17 5G, Moto G57 Power, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, Realme 16x 5G
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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