As the festival season is approaching, both Amazon and Flipkart are gearing up to conduct special discount sales in India. If you are planning to get a smartphone in the sub-Rs. 30,000 segment, the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sales could be a good opportunity to buy a new smartphone without spending more than your budget. Amazon's sale is scheduled to begin on October 8, while Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will start on October 9. Both platforms will offer early access for select shoppers. The e-commerce websites will provide discounts, bank offers and exchange discounts on smartphones during the sale.

For shoppers who are looking to upgrade their smartphones during the Amazon and Flipkart sales, here are the best phones currently available for under Rs. 30,000 in India.

Realme 16x 5G

The Realme 16x 5G is one of the newer options in the Rs. 30,000 price segment. It features a 6.8-inch HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. You will get up to 6GB of RAM in this model, and it supports additional virtual RAM. It carries up to 256GB of storage.

For optics, the Realme 16x 5G has a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. A 7,000mAh battery is one of the main highlights of the Realme 16x 5G. It supports 45W charging. It has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch HD+, 144Hz Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

RAM and Storage: Up to 6GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Rear Camera: 50-megapixel

Front Camera: 8-megapixel

Battery: 7,000mAh, 45W charging

Realme 16x 5G Price in India

Price of Realme 16x 5G starts at Rs. 28,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 6GB + 128GB version is priced at Rs. 30,999. The phone is also available with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage, priced at Rs. 33,000

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is another solid option under Rs. 30,000. It has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. This Nord series phone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

On the rear, the handset has a 50-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel sensor. It features a 32-megapixel front camera. It packs a 7,000mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging. It carries an IP64 rating.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.72-inch full-HD+, 144Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Rear Camera: 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery: 7,000mAh, 45W charging

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is currently priced at Rs. 28,999 in India for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 128GB variant is available at around Rs. 30,999. The 8GB + 256GB model currently costs more than Rs. 34,999.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is another great option for buyers looking for an everyday phone under Rs. 30,000. This Galaxy M series phone has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

The Galaxy M36 5G runs on Samsung's Exynos 1380 chipset and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a triple rear setup including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There is a 13-megapixel camera on the front. The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery and runs Android 15 with One UI 7.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Samsung Exynos 1380

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel

Front Camera: 13-megapixel

Battery: 5,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is currently available in India starting at Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone is also available with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, priced at Rs. 24,490.

Redmi Note 17 5G

The Redmi Note 17 5G is one of the newer smartphones in this price range. It features an HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset and has 8GB of RAM. The phone features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera alongside an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

The phone features a large 7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset and comes with up to 8GB of RAM. The handset has a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 17 5G's biggest hardware highlight is its 8,000mAh battery, which supports 45W wired charging. The phone also has an IP65-rated build and runs Android 16 with HyperOS 3.

Key Specifications

Display: 7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 4

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Rear Camera: 50-megapixel

Front Camera: 8-megapixel

Battery: 8,000mAh, 45W charging

Software: Android 16, HyperOS 3

Redmi Note 17 5G Price in India

Redmi Note 17 5G starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB configuration is currently listed at Rs. 30,000.

Moto G57 Power 5G

The Moto G57 Power is the most affordable option in this list. It has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset and has 8GB of RAM. The phone features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera alongside an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Battery life is another major focus of the Moto G57 Power. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The handset runs Android 16, offers microSD expansion and has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.72-inch full-HD+, 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4

RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel

Front Camera: 8-megapixel

Battery: 7,000mAh, 30W charging

Moto G57 Power Price in India

The Moto G57 Power is currently starting at Rs. 21,199 in India for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The pricing can vary in upcoming sales.

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