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Oppo F35 Pro 5G, Oppo F35 5G Appear on Geekbench With MediaTek Chipsets Ahead of India Launch

Oppo F35 Pro 5G and Oppo F35 5G will go on sale in India via Amazon and Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 October 2026 16:41 IST
Oppo F35 Pro 5G, Oppo F35 5G Appear on Geekbench With MediaTek Chipsets Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Oppo

Oppo F35 Pro 5G might ship with Android 17

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Highlights
  • Oppo F35 Pro 5G will feature a dual rear camera unit
  • Oppo F35 Pro 5G will be offered in an orange finish
  • Oppo F35 Pro 5G will support 4K video recording
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Oppo F35 Pro 5G and Oppo F35 5G have been spotted in the Google Play Console database, revealing their model numbers. The two smartphones have also been listed on a benchmarking platform with different octa-core MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. The listings also reveal the performance, RAM, and OS of the Oppo F35 Pro 5G and Oppo F35 5G. This comes days before the launch of the two smartphones in India. The company recently confirmed that the Oppo F35 Pro 5G will be equipped with a 50-megapixel camera on the back, paired with an 8-megapixel secondary shooter. The standard model will be offered in two colourways.

Oppo F35 Pro 5G, Oppo F35 5G Visit Geekbench With Model Numbers CPH2829, CPH2931

The list of supported devices on the Google Play Console has been updated to list the upcoming Oppo F35 Pro 5G and Oppo F35 5G with model numbers CPH2829 and CPH2931, respectively. The two smartphones have also been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the same model numbers. The Pro model has been listed with the MediaTek MT6878 chipset, which is the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 SoC.

The Oppo F35 Pro 5G is shown to feature four efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz and four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.5GHz. The phone has been listed with 8GB of RAM and Android 17. The handset managed to score 850 points on Geekbench's single-core performance and 2,971 points on the multi-core performance test. It might also feature an ARM Mali-G615 MC2 GPU.

On the other hand, the Oppo F35 5G appears with an octa-core MediaTek MT6835 chipset, featuring six efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz, along with two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 2.4GHz. Moreover, the smartphone has been listed with Android 16 and 5.48GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 6GB of RAM. The phone managed to score 696 and 1,973 points on Geekbench's single-core and multi-core performance tests, respectively.

The Oppo F35 Pro 5G and Oppo F35 5G are scheduled to launch in India on October 5. The smartphones will be available for purchase in India via Amazon and Flipkart. The Pro model will be offered in at least an orange colourway, while the standard model will go on sale in blue and pink shades. The phones will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter.

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Further reading: Oppo F35 Pro 5G, Oppo F35 5G, Oppo, Oppo F35 Pro 5G India Launch, Oppo F35 5G India Launch, Oppo F35 Pro 5G Specifications, Oppo F35 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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