Nothing has announced its Big Billion Days offers on the Phone (4a), Phone (4a) Pro and Phone (4b). The Phone (4a) gets discounts and bank offers across its variants, while the Phone (4b) will be available at its lowest-ever price during the sale. Flipkart Big Billion Days starts on October 9, with early access from October 8 for eligible customers. Nothing is also offering discounts on its earbuds, headphones, smartwatches and chargers.
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Offers on Nothing Phone 4 Series
During the sale, the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro will be available at effective prices starting from Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models will cost Rs. 52,999 and Rs. 54,999, respectively. All three variants will get a Rs. 4,500 bank offer and a Rs. 500 exchange bonus, the company confirmed in a press release.
The standard Nothing Phone (4a) 6GB + 128GB variant gets a Rs. 3,000 price drop, taking its effective price to Rs. 32,999 after the Rs. 4,000 bank offer and applicable exchange benefit. The 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 40,999, Rs. 45,999 and Rs. 46,999, respectively, after the applicable bank offer.
Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (4b) 6GB + 128GB variant drops to an effective price of Rs. 27,999 with the Rs. 4,000 price drop, bank offer and exchange benefit. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are available at Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 36,999, respectively, after the applicable bank and exchange benefits.
Nothing Phone 4 Series Deals in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
|Model
|List Price
|Effective Sale Price
|Buying Link
|Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, 12GB + 256GB
|Rs. 59,999
|Rs. 54,999
|Buy Here
|Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, 8GB + 256GB
|Rs. 57,999
|Rs. 52,999
|Buy Here
|Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, 8GB + 128GB
|Rs. 54,999
|Rs. 49,999
|Buy Here
|Nothing Phone (4a), 12GB + 256GB
|Rs. 50,999
|Rs. 46,999
|Buy Here
|Nothing Phone (4a), 8GB + 256GB
|Rs. 49,999
|Rs. 45,999
|Buy Here
|Nothing Phone (4a), 8GB + 128GB
|Rs. 44,999
|Rs. 40,999
|Buy Here
|Nothing Phone (4a), 6GB + 128GB
|Rs. 39,999
|Rs. 32,999
|Buy Here
|Nothing Phone (4b), 8GB + 256GB
|Rs. 40,999
|Rs. 36,999
|Buy Here
|Nothing Phone (4b), 8GB + 128GB
|Rs. 39,999
|Rs. 35,999
|Buy Here
|Nothing Phone (4b), 6GB + 128GB
|Rs. 35,999
|Rs. 27,999
|Buy Here
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Offers on Nothing Earbuds, Watches and Chargers
Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will also bring discounts on Nothing's audio products. The Nothing Headphone (1) will be available for Rs. 16,999, down from Rs. 21,999, while the Ear Open and Ear will be priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 7,999, respectively. The Ear (a) will see a lower price of Rs. 4,999, compared with its regular price of Rs. 7,999.
Best Deals on Nothing Audio in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
|Model
|List Price
|Effective Sale Price
|Buying Link
|Nothing Headphone (1)
|Rs. 21,999
|Rs. 16,999
|Buy Here
|Nothing Ear Open
|Rs. 17,999
|Rs. 14,999
|Buy Here
|Nothing Ear
|Rs. 11,999
|Rs. 7,999
|Buy Here
|Nothing Ear (a)
|Rs. 7,999
|Rs. 4,999
|Buy Here
CMF's audio lineup will also be discounted during the sale. The CMF Headphone Pro will be available for Rs. 4,999, followed by the Buds Pro 2 at Rs. 3,299 and Buds 2 Plus at Rs. 2,699. The Buds 2, Buds 2a and Buds Neo will be priced at Rs. 2,499, Rs. 1,899 and Rs. 1,699, respectively.
Best Deals on CMF Audio Products in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
|Model
|List Price
|Effective Sale Price
|Buying Link
|CMF Headphone Pro
|Rs. 7,999
|Rs. 4,999
|Buy Here
|CMF Buds Pro 2
|Rs. 4,299
|Rs. 3,299
|Buy Here
|CMF Buds 2 Plus
|Rs. 3,299
|Rs. 2,699
|Buy Here
|CMF Buds 2
|Rs. 2,799
|Rs. 2,499
|Buy Here
|CMF Buds 2a
|Rs. 2,399
|Rs. 1,899
|Buy Here
|CMF Buds Neo
|Rs. 2,199
|Rs. 1,699
|Buy Here
The sale will also cover CMF wearables and charging accessories. The Watch 3 Pro will be available for Rs. 5,999, while the Watch Pro 2 will cost Rs. 3,799. Among the charging accessories, the 65W, 45W and 33W chargers will be priced at Rs. 2,099, Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 799, respectively, while the 1m Cable will be available for Rs. 399.
Best Deals on CMF Smartwatch and Charging Products in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
|Model
|List Price
|Effective Sale Price
|Buying Link
|CMF Watch 3 Pro
|Rs. 7,999
|Rs. 5,999
|Buy Here
|CMF Watch Pro 2
|Rs. 4,999
|Rs. 3,799
|Buy Here
|CMF 65W Charger
|Rs. 2,999
|Rs. 2,099
|Buy Here
|CMF 45W Charger
|Rs. 2,499
|Rs. 1,999
|Buy Here
|CMF 33W Charger
|Rs. 1,299
|Rs. 799
|Buy Here
|CMF 1m Cable
|Rs. 799
|Rs. 399
|Buy Here
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