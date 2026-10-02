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Nothing Deals Revealed for Phone 4 Series, CMF Buds Lineup, More Ahead of Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale

Flipkart Big Billion Days starts on October 9, with early access from October 8 for eligible customers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 2 October 2026 20:00 IST
Nothing Deals Revealed for Phone 4 Series, CMF Buds Lineup, More Ahead of Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale

Nothing Phone 4a Pro (pictured) can be bought at a considerably discounted price

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Highlights
  • Nothing Phone (4a) variants will receive discounts and bank offers
  • The Nothing Phone (4b) will get its lowest-ever sale price
  • Nothing and CMF audio products will also get discounts
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Nothing has announced its Big Billion Days offers on the Phone (4a), Phone (4a) Pro and Phone (4b). The Phone (4a) gets discounts and bank offers across its variants, while the Phone (4b) will be available at its lowest-ever price during the sale. Flipkart Big Billion Days starts on October 9, with early access from October 8 for eligible customers. Nothing is also offering discounts on its earbuds, headphones, smartwatches and chargers.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Offers on Nothing Phone 4 Series

During the sale, the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro will be available at effective prices starting from Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models will cost Rs. 52,999 and Rs. 54,999, respectively. All three variants will get a Rs. 4,500 bank offer and a Rs. 500 exchange bonus, the company confirmed in a press release.

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The standard Nothing Phone (4a) 6GB + 128GB variant gets a Rs. 3,000 price drop, taking its effective price to Rs. 32,999 after the Rs. 4,000 bank offer and applicable exchange benefit. The 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 40,999, Rs. 45,999 and Rs. 46,999, respectively, after the applicable bank offer.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (4b) 6GB + 128GB variant drops to an effective price of Rs. 27,999 with the Rs. 4,000 price drop, bank offer and exchange benefit. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are available at Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 36,999, respectively, after the applicable bank and exchange benefits.

Nothing Phone 4 Series Deals in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, 12GB + 256GB Rs. 59,999 Rs. 54,999 Buy Here
Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, 8GB + 256GB Rs. 57,999 Rs. 52,999 Buy Here
Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, 8GB + 128GB Rs. 54,999 Rs. 49,999 Buy Here
Nothing Phone (4a), 12GB + 256GB Rs. 50,999 Rs. 46,999 Buy Here
Nothing Phone (4a), 8GB + 256GB Rs. 49,999 Rs. 45,999 Buy Here
Nothing Phone (4a), 8GB + 128GB Rs. 44,999 Rs. 40,999 Buy Here
Nothing Phone (4a), 6GB + 128GB Rs. 39,999 Rs. 32,999 Buy Here
Nothing Phone (4b), 8GB + 256GB Rs. 40,999 Rs. 36,999 Buy Here
Nothing Phone (4b), 8GB + 128GB Rs. 39,999 Rs. 35,999 Buy Here
Nothing Phone (4b), 6GB + 128GB Rs. 35,999 Rs. 27,999 Buy Here

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Offers on Nothing Earbuds, Watches and Chargers

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will also bring discounts on Nothing's audio products. The Nothing Headphone (1) will be available for Rs. 16,999, down from Rs. 21,999, while the Ear Open and Ear will be priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 7,999, respectively. The Ear (a) will see a lower price of Rs. 4,999, compared with its regular price of Rs. 7,999.

Best Deals on Nothing Audio in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Nothing Headphone (1) Rs. 21,999 Rs. 16,999 Buy Here
Nothing Ear Open Rs. 17,999 Rs. 14,999 Buy Here
Nothing Ear Rs. 11,999 Rs. 7,999 Buy Here
Nothing Ear (a) Rs. 7,999 Rs. 4,999 Buy Here

CMF's audio lineup will also be discounted during the sale. The CMF Headphone Pro will be available for Rs. 4,999, followed by the Buds Pro 2 at Rs. 3,299 and Buds 2 Plus at Rs. 2,699. The Buds 2, Buds 2a and Buds Neo will be priced at Rs. 2,499, Rs. 1,899 and Rs. 1,699, respectively.

Best Deals on CMF Audio Products in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
CMF Headphone Pro Rs. 7,999 Rs. 4,999 Buy Here
CMF Buds Pro 2 Rs. 4,299 Rs. 3,299 Buy Here
CMF Buds 2 Plus Rs. 3,299 Rs. 2,699 Buy Here
CMF Buds 2 Rs. 2,799 Rs. 2,499 Buy Here
CMF Buds 2a Rs. 2,399 Rs. 1,899 Buy Here
CMF Buds Neo Rs. 2,199 Rs. 1,699 Buy Here

The sale will also cover CMF wearables and charging accessories. The Watch 3 Pro will be available for Rs. 5,999, while the Watch Pro 2 will cost Rs. 3,799. Among the charging accessories, the 65W, 45W and 33W chargers will be priced at Rs. 2,099, Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 799, respectively, while the 1m Cable will be available for Rs. 399.

Best Deals on CMF Smartwatch and Charging Products in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
CMF Watch 3 Pro Rs. 7,999 Rs. 5,999 Buy Here
CMF Watch Pro 2 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 3,799 Buy Here
CMF 65W Charger Rs. 2,999 Rs. 2,099 Buy Here
CMF 45W Charger Rs. 2,499 Rs. 1,999 Buy Here
CMF 33W Charger Rs. 1,299 Rs. 799 Buy Here
CMF 1m Cable Rs. 799 Rs. 399 Buy Here
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Nothing Phone 4a Pro

Nothing Phone 4a Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique and stylish metal unibody design
  • Glyph Matrix is useful
  • Nothing OS is fun and unique
  • Impressive telephoto camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Display does not refresh at 144Hz
  • Lacks HDR support in OTT apps
  • Average ultrawide camera
Read detailed Nothing Phone 4a Pro review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x1800 pixels
Nothing Headphone 1 Wireless Headphones

Nothing Headphone 1 Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Signature transparent design with fantastic attention to detail
  • Physical buttons feel intuitive
  • Balanced sound output
  • Long battery life
  • Stellar value proposition
  • Bad
  • Some features are limited to Nothing devices
  • Limited foldability (reduced portability)
Read detailed Nothing Headphone 1 Wireless Headphones review
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Nothing Ear True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Nothing Ear True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Signature transparent design is still eye-catchy
  • EQ with profile sharing
  • Support for high-quality Bluetooth codecs
  • Better battery life (compared to Ear 2)
  • ChatGPT integration
  • Bad
  • ANC is not the best
  • Case is again prone to scratches
  • Overall, not a ground-breaking upgrade over Ear 2
Read detailed Nothing Ear True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone No
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Nothing Ear A True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Nothing Ear A True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Striking design with a nice colour choice
  • Excellent sound and call quality
  • ANC
  • ChatGPT integration
  • Comfortable fit
  • Bad
  • The case isn't as sturdy as Ear and is prone to scratches
  • Lacks LHDC codec support
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed Nothing Ear A True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Yellow
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
CMF Headphone Pro Wireless Headphones

CMF Headphone Pro Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit
  • Customisable earcups
  • Reliable ANC
  • LDAC and Hi-Res audio
  • Long battery life
  • Bad
  • Limited EQ
  • Plastic feel
  • The IP rating could be better
Read detailed CMF by Nothing CMF Headphone Pro Wireless Headphones review
Colour Light Green
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
CMF Buds Neo True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

CMF Buds Neo True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Extremely lightweight and comfortable
  • Capable ANC for the price
  • Punchy, enjoyable sound
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • No wear detection
  • Pairing can be slightly cumbersome
  • Spatial Sound feels more like a checkbox feature
Read detailed CMF by Nothing CMF Buds Neo True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Orange
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
CMF Watch 3 Pro

CMF Watch 3 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Premium build
  • Light on the wrist
  • Comfortable to wear
  • Long battery life
  • Bad
  • Erratic workout detection
  • Charging puck magnets
  • More expensive than the competition
Read detailed CMF by Nothing CMF Watch 3 Pro review
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

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Further reading: Nothing, Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Pro, Nothing Phone 4b, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026, Flipkart, Nothing Headphone 1, CMF, CMF by Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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