Nothing has announced its Big Billion Days offers on the Phone (4a), Phone (4a) Pro and Phone (4b). The Phone (4a) gets discounts and bank offers across its variants, while the Phone (4b) will be available at its lowest-ever price during the sale. Flipkart Big Billion Days starts on October 9, with early access from October 8 for eligible customers. Nothing is also offering discounts on its earbuds, headphones, smartwatches and chargers.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Offers on Nothing Phone 4 Series

During the sale, the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro will be available at effective prices starting from Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models will cost Rs. 52,999 and Rs. 54,999, respectively. All three variants will get a Rs. 4,500 bank offer and a Rs. 500 exchange bonus, the company confirmed in a press release.

The standard Nothing Phone (4a) 6GB + 128GB variant gets a Rs. 3,000 price drop, taking its effective price to Rs. 32,999 after the Rs. 4,000 bank offer and applicable exchange benefit. The 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 40,999, Rs. 45,999 and Rs. 46,999, respectively, after the applicable bank offer.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (4b) 6GB + 128GB variant drops to an effective price of Rs. 27,999 with the Rs. 4,000 price drop, bank offer and exchange benefit. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are available at Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 36,999, respectively, after the applicable bank and exchange benefits.

Nothing Phone 4 Series Deals in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Offers on Nothing Earbuds, Watches and Chargers

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will also bring discounts on Nothing's audio products. The Nothing Headphone (1) will be available for Rs. 16,999, down from Rs. 21,999, while the Ear Open and Ear will be priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 7,999, respectively. The Ear (a) will see a lower price of Rs. 4,999, compared with its regular price of Rs. 7,999.

Best Deals on Nothing Audio in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link Nothing Headphone (1) Rs. 21,999 Rs. 16,999 Buy Here Nothing Ear Open Rs. 17,999 Rs. 14,999 Buy Here Nothing Ear Rs. 11,999 Rs. 7,999 Buy Here Nothing Ear (a) Rs. 7,999 Rs. 4,999 Buy Here

CMF's audio lineup will also be discounted during the sale. The CMF Headphone Pro will be available for Rs. 4,999, followed by the Buds Pro 2 at Rs. 3,299 and Buds 2 Plus at Rs. 2,699. The Buds 2, Buds 2a and Buds Neo will be priced at Rs. 2,499, Rs. 1,899 and Rs. 1,699, respectively.

Best Deals on CMF Audio Products in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

The sale will also cover CMF wearables and charging accessories. The Watch 3 Pro will be available for Rs. 5,999, while the Watch Pro 2 will cost Rs. 3,799. Among the charging accessories, the 65W, 45W and 33W chargers will be priced at Rs. 2,099, Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 799, respectively, while the 1m Cable will be available for Rs. 399.

Best Deals on CMF Smartwatch and Charging Products in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link CMF Watch 3 Pro Rs. 7,999 Rs. 5,999 Buy Here CMF Watch Pro 2 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 3,799 Buy Here CMF 65W Charger Rs. 2,999 Rs. 2,099 Buy Here CMF 45W Charger Rs. 2,499 Rs. 1,999 Buy Here CMF 33W Charger Rs. 1,299 Rs. 799 Buy Here CMF 1m Cable Rs. 799 Rs. 399 Buy Here

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