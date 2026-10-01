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Samsung Galaxy A08 Launched in India With MediaTek Helio G99+ SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features

Samsung Galaxy A08 runs One UI 9 based on Android 16 and will get six OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 October 2026 19:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy A08 Launched in India With MediaTek Helio G99+ SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A08 comes in blue, green and silver options

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Highlights
  • The Galaxy A08 has a 6.7-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate
  • Its 50-megapixel main camera is paired with a depth sensor
  • Galaxy A08 is said to meet an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance
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Samsung has launched the Galaxy A08 in India, bringing a 6,000mAh battery and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera to its affordable smartphone range. The phone gets a 6.7-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and runs on the MediaTek Helio G99+ chipset. Samsung is also promising long-term software support, with six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates. The Galaxy A08 comes with One UI 9 and includes features such as Circle to Search, Gemini and Perplexity.

Samsung Galaxy A08 Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A08 is priced at Rs. 18,499 for the sole 4GB + 64GB variant. It is available in Dark Blue, Green and Silver colour options.

The handset is available from Samsung Exclusive Stores, partner retailers, Samsung.com and other online platforms. Samsung is also offering zero-interest EMI plans of up to six months on eligible bank cards and up to nine months through NBFC partners.

Samsung Galaxy A08 Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy A08 runs Android 16-based One UI 9 and comes with support for six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates. It features a 6.7-inch HD+ PLS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Powering the Galaxy A08 is the MediaTek Helio G99+ chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded by up to 2TB using a microSD card. For security, the handset includes Samsung Knox protection for sensitive data like passwords and biometric information.

The Galaxy A08 supports Circle to Search 3.0, Gemini and Perplexity. Users can also access Gemini and Perplexity by voice or by long-pressing the power button. The phone supports Quick Share and Modes and Routines as part of Samsung's Galaxy ecosystem as well.

For photography, the Galaxy A08 carries a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The front camera uses an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Samsung packs a 6,000mAh battery in the Galaxy A08 with support for 25W fast charging. The handset is 8mm thick and features Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front. The phone also has an IP64 dust and splash rating.

Samsung Galaxy A08

Samsung Galaxy A08

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G99+
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A08, Samsung Galaxy A08 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy A08 India Launch, Samsung Galaxy A08 Features, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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