Nike has unveiled its latest racing shoe, Apex, in India and other global markets on Thursday. The company says the new pair is designed for marathon runners, and it combines Nike's in-house Air Zoom technology with new ZoomX LT foam. Nike Apex features a redesigned carbon fibre Flyplate and a Flyknit X upper. The company claims that the Apex delivers up to 40 percent more energy return than the Alphafly 3 in a men's size 10, while weighing more than 10 percent less. It has a zero-drop platform with a 40mm stack height at both the heel and forefoot.

Nike Apex Availability

Nike has not disclosed price details of the Nike Apex. It will be available from January 2027 through Nike's official website and select retail stores.

Nike Apex Features

As mentioned, the Nike Apex is intended for athletes, and it uses Air Zoom technology. The company claims that it is the first racing shoe to use two double-stacked Air Zoom units and has the most Air ever applied to the forefoot of a Nike running shoe. The Air Zoom setup includes ZoomX LT foam, which the company says is lighter and softer than its existing ZoomX foam.

The Nike Apex boasts a redesigned carbon-fibre Flyplate. It features raised inverse-wave construction to enhance the forward drive and stability. The shoe platform also has a wider outsole and rocker-shaped geometry.

The Nike Apex uses a lightweight Flyknit X upper. It has a knitted collar and a sock-liner-free construction. Underfoot, Nike has used a GOATEK and Fast Shot outsole, and it is claimed to reduce unnecessary weight during races. The upper portion has Flyknit X fabric.

The shoe gives the heel and forefoot a 40mm stack height. Nike says the configuration will deliver weares a balanced ride during marathons. The company claims that the shoe was designed and manufactured based on athlete feedback and research conducted through the Nike Sport Research Lab.

It is advertised to deliver up to 40 percent more energy return than the Alphafly 3 in a men's size 10. It is also said to weigh more than 10 percent less than the Alphafly 3.