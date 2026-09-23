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Coinbase Introduces Fixed-Rate Bitcoin Loans, Giving Users an Alternative to Floating Rates

The new product fixes borrowing costs and repayment dates when a Bitcoin-backed USDC loan is issued.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 September 2026 16:51 IST
Coinbase Introduces Fixed-Rate Bitcoin Loans, Giving Users an Alternative to Floating Rates

Photo Credit: Unsplash/PiggyBank

Morpho Midnight is built on Coinbase’s Base network

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Highlights
  • Coinbase’s existing loans use floating rates tied to market conditions
  • Morpho Midnight runs on Coinbase’s Base layer-2 network
  • Bitcoin-backed credit market could reach $130 billion by 2030
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Nasdaq-listed exchange Coinbase has recently enabled its customers to use the US dollar-pegged stablecoin, USDC, as collateral for Bitcoin holdings without any changes to how much interest they would be paying. The exchange has made available fixed-interest-rate Bitcoin-backed USDC loans where the interest and repayment dates are determined at the time of loan issuance. It comes as an alternative to floating-rate loans that Coinbase already offers. This Fixed-rate product operates on Morpho Midnight, a decentralised, non-custodial lending protocol for fixed-rate, fixed-term crypto lending that was introduced in July of this year. It uses the layer-2 network on Coinbase's Ethereum network, called Base.

Fixed-Rate Loans Offer Alternative to Floating Borrowing Costs

It is a significant shift from how lending has been done at Coinbase in the past. In the case of its existing lending services, these have relied on the Morpho Blue protocol, where interest rates fluctuate based on demand and supply and can climb when borrowing demand spikes. The new rate option stands side-by-side with this floating rate option, which has over $1.4 billion (roughly Rs. 13,402 crore) worth of active loans under collateral of $3 billion (roughly Rs. 28,719 crore). 

Fixed-rate loans that use Bitcoin as collateral are not new, as lending platforms such as Ledn and SATL Lending have offered them for several years already. The innovation brought to the table by Coinbase is that its service operates on-chain, via a decentralised finance application and within a consumer app. According to Paul Frambot, co-founder and CEO of Morpho, Morpho and Coinbase's collaborations have been extremely successful, and now they're scaling them.

“We're now building on that foundation and starting to scale: new loan types and use cases, bringing onchain credit one step closer to the scale and diversity of global credit markets,” he said on X. As stated in the Bitcoin Digital Credit Report produced by Apyx and BitcoinTreasuries.net, the current size of the market that is built on Bitcoin is about $16 billion (roughly Rs. 1,53,168 crore). In some projections, it will reach $130 billion (roughly Rs. 12,44,490 crore) by the year 2030.

In April, Coinbase had already introduced crypto-backed USDC loans for users in the UK, which allow users to borrow USDC stablecoin against Bitcoin, Ether, and Coinbase Wrapped Staked Ether (cbETH) with up to 3.5 percent APY in USDC rewards automatically kicking in for Coinbase One members. The loans were again issued through Morpho. Coinbase added that borrowing costs can change frequently, which is why interest rates are variable and are set by Morpho based on market conditions on Base.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

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Further reading: coinbase account block, Crypto Partnerships, Crypto Loans, USDC
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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Coinbase Introduces Fixed-Rate Bitcoin Loans, Giving Users an Alternative to Floating Rates
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